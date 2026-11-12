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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/europes-threats-to-send-troops-to-ukraine-are-bluff--hard-line-will-collapse-without-us-backing-1125063465.html
Europe’s Threats to Send Troops to Ukraine Are ‘Bluff’ – Hard Line Will Collapse Without US Backing
Europe’s Threats to Send Troops to Ukraine Are ‘Bluff’ – Hard Line Will Collapse Without US Backing
Sputnik International
“If Russia stands its ground, I don’t think the Europeans will be able to move forward because they have made clear they would only position troops in Ukraine once some sort of peace settlement has been reached,” French political analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon told Sputnik.
2026-11-12T15:04+0000
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That was his take on President Putin’s warning that foreign troops would become legitimate targets for Russia if they were deployed in Ukraine.“The Europeans are convinced that as long as the Americans stay more or less ‘on their side’, or at least do not take a hostile position, the Europeans can enforce their position” on Ukraine. “This has been the hardline supported by the British primarily, and by the Germans and the French as well,” he said.Europe “hopes to rely on US support, especially after the midterm elections which have brought the Democrats to a dominant position in the legislative part of the US government,” Carpentier de Gourdon added, recalling that Democrats tend to be “hardliners in favor of Ukraine and against Russia.”At the same time, Europe may feel that it has “invested” too much, “both in material capital as well as in credibility, in the Ukraine conflict…to back down now, because they are already heavily criticized by their own population by this policy, which has essentially impoverished Europe and created a lot of financial hardships for [its] citizens.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/kushner-states-need-to-involve-europe-in-resolving-ukraine-conflict-1125055684.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/eu-may-allow-member-states-to-opt-out-of-new-ukraine-loan---reports-1125056601.html
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Europe’s Threats to Send Troops to Ukraine Are ‘Bluff’ – Hard Line Will Collapse Without US Backing

15:04 GMT 12.11.2026
© AP Photo / Stephane MaheFrench President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops during a military ceremony during a visit at the Digital Support and Cyber Command (CATNC) of the French Army as part of his New Year address to the Armed Forces, in Cesson-Sevigne, western France, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.
French President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops during a military ceremony during a visit at the Digital Support and Cyber Command (CATNC) of the French Army as part of his New Year address to the Armed Forces, in Cesson-Sevigne, western France, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
© AP Photo / Stephane Mahe
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“If Russia stands its ground, I don’t think the Europeans will be able to move forward because they have made clear they would only position troops in Ukraine once some sort of peace settlement has been reached,” French political analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon told Sputnik.
That was his take on President Putin’s warning that foreign troops would become legitimate targets for Russia if they were deployed in Ukraine.
The Europeans "do not want to deploy troops in a war zone,” and any assumption on their readiness to “enter any real risk” is clearly a “bluff,” the observer believes.
“The Europeans are convinced that as long as the Americans stay more or less ‘on their side’, or at least do not take a hostile position, the Europeans can enforce their position” on Ukraine. “This has been the hardline supported by the British primarily, and by the Germans and the French as well,” he said.
Jared Kushne at a trilateral meeting of representatives from Russia, the U.S., and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, focused on resolving the conflict in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Kushner States Need to Involve Europe in Resolving Ukraine Conflict
03:42 GMT
Europe “hopes to rely on US support, especially after the midterm elections which have brought the Democrats to a dominant position in the legislative part of the US government,” Carpentier de Gourdon added, recalling that Democrats tend to be “hardliners in favor of Ukraine and against Russia.”
At the same time, Europe may feel that it has “invested” too much, “both in material capital as well as in credibility, in the Ukraine conflict…to back down now, because they are already heavily criticized by their own population by this policy, which has essentially impoverished Europe and created a lot of financial hardships for [its] citizens.”
Accordingly, Brussels fears that “acknowledging what is essentially a set of concessions…would amount to defeat” – a humiliating exclusion from the decision-making process some officials fear could even “precipitate a breakup or at least a distention of the European Union,” the observer summed up.
A member of protocol adjusts the EU and Ukrainian flags prior to arrivals for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
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