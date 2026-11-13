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Eurozone Trade Deficit at $11.4Bln in September – Eurostat
Eurozone Trade Deficit at $11.4Bln in September – Eurostat
Sputnik International
The eurozone's foreign trade deficit amounted to 10.3 billion euros ($11.4 billion) in September, following a revised August deficit of 16.6 billion euros ($18.3 billion), the European statistical agency Eurostat said on Friday.
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"The first estimates of euro area balance showed a €10.3 bn deficit in trade in goods with the rest of the world in September 2026," the statement read. Analysts surveyed by Trading Economics had previously forecast a deficit of 4.5 billion euros. Exports of goods from the eurozone rose 6% year-on-year in September to 272.7 billion euros, while imports climbed 16.1% to 283 billion euros. In the European Union, the foreign trade deficit amounted to 16.8 billion euros in September, following a revised deficit of 25.3 billion euros a month earlier. Exports of goods from the EU rose 4.7% year-on-year in September to 240.1 billion euros, while imports surged 17.9% to 256.9 billion euros.
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european union (eu), eurostat, trade, trade deficit, eurozone, balance of trade
european union (eu), eurostat, trade, trade deficit, eurozone, balance of trade
Eurozone Trade Deficit at $11.4Bln in September – Eurostat
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The eurozone's foreign trade deficit amounted to 10.3 billion euros ($11.4 billion) in September, following a revised August deficit of 16.6 billion euros ($18.3 billion), the European statistical agency Eurostat said on Friday.
"The first estimates of euro area balance showed a €10.3 bn deficit in trade in goods with the rest of the world in September 2026," the statement read.
Analysts surveyed by Trading Economics had previously forecast a deficit of 4.5 billion euros.
Exports of goods from the eurozone rose 6% year-on-year in September to 272.7 billion euros, while imports climbed 16.1% to 283 billion euros.
In the European Union
, the foreign trade deficit amounted to 16.8 billion euros in September, following a revised deficit of 25.3 billion euros a month earlier.
Exports of goods from the EU rose 4.7% year-on-year in September to 240.1 billion euros, while imports surged 17.9% to 256.9 billion euros.