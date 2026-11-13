https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/iran-may-increase-range-of-missiles---irgc-1125066128.html
Iran May Increase Range of Missiles - IRGC
Iran May Increase Range of Missiles - IRGC
Sputnik International
Iran can build on the experience gained during the conflict with the United States to increase the range of its missiles, Ali Balali, an adviser to the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, told Sputnik.
2026-11-13T07:23+0000
2026-11-13T07:23+0000
2026-11-13T07:23+0000
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"The latest confrontation helped Iran gain experience in developing missiles and drones, as well as test combat systems and increase their effectiveness," Balali said. The Iranian military does not set any upper limit for missile flight, and the current conditions may require an increase in their range, the official said. He added that Iran had the ability to deliver its weapons to any selected point or target. Balali also spoke about an arms show held in Tehran during the IRGC Aerospace Force Week. Before the start of the conflict with the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran had deliberately limited the flight range of its missiles to 2,000 kilometers. He added that the missiles had been developed for defensive purposes and deterrence, and did not pose a global threat. However, Iranian military officials have recently said that Iran's military posture has been changed from defensive to offensive. This came after Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei ordered the military not to hold back. Iranian politicians said this would allow Iran to strike US bases in Europe.
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abbas araghchi, iran, tehran, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), missile strike, cruise missiles
abbas araghchi, iran, tehran, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), missile strike, cruise missiles
Iran May Increase Range of Missiles - IRGC
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran can build on the experience gained during the conflict with the United States to increase the range of its missiles, Ali Balali, an adviser to the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, told Sputnik.
"The latest confrontation helped Iran gain experience in developing missiles and drones, as well as test combat systems and increase their effectiveness," Balali said.
The Iranian military does not set any upper limit for missile flight, and the current conditions may require an increase in their range, the official said. He added that Iran had the ability to deliver its weapons to any selected point or target.
Balali also spoke about an arms show held in Tehran during the IRGC
Aerospace Force Week.
"The weapons on display there include missiles with a range of 2,000-3,500 kilometers [1,243-2,175 miles], as well as drones with a flight time of up to 30 hours. Various air defense systems and satellite launch vehicles capable of rising to an altitude of 500 kilometers above the Earth's surface are also presented," Balali said.
Before the start of the conflict with the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran had deliberately limited the flight range of its missiles to 2,000 kilometers. He added that the missiles had been developed for defensive purposes and deterrence, and did not pose a global threat.
However, Iranian military officials have recently said that Iran's military posture has been changed from defensive to offensive. This came after Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei ordered the military not to hold back. Iranian politicians said this would allow Iran to strike US bases in Europe.