https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/lithuania-to-allocate-60mln-to-training-area-infrastructure-for-us-military---reports-1125068515.html
Lithuania to Allocate $60Mln to Training Area Infrastructure for US Military - Reports
Lithuania to Allocate $60Mln to Training Area Infrastructure for US Military - Reports
Sputnik International
The Lithuanian authorities plan to allocate more than 55 million euros ($60 million) up to 2030 towards building infrastructure facilities for US troops at the training ground near the eastern city of Pabrade, Lithuanian media reported on Friday.
2026-11-13T13:43+0000
2026-11-13T13:43+0000
2026-11-13T13:43+0000
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More than 35 million euros will go to the renovation of the training ground's infrastructure facilities, such as expanding firing fields and maneuvering areas, improving the training base, as well as creating conditions for the use of electromagnetic warfare systems and drones, broadcaster reported. Over 20 million euros will be earmarked up to 2029 for a host nation support package, the report said. Since 2014, US troops have been deployed in Lithuania on a rotational basis every nine months with short pauses. The broadcaster reported that the official deployment of US military personnel in the country will end next week. The US troops in Lithuania will amount to over 1,000 servicemen, which equals the level of US military presence in Lithuania in recent years. Russia has raised concern about the unprecedented NATO buildup near its western borders in recent years. The Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that while Moscow remains open to dialogue with NATO, this engagement must be based on equality, and that the West must abandon its path toward the militarization of Europe.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260530/lithuanian-defense-minister-brags-about-record-military-budget-nato-troops-in-country-1124213974.html
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Lithuania to Allocate $60Mln to Training Area Infrastructure for US Military - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Lithuanian authorities plan to allocate more than 55 million euros ($60 million) up to 2030 towards building infrastructure facilities for US troops at the training ground near the eastern city of Pabrade, Lithuanian media reported on Friday.
More than 35 million euros will go to the renovation of the training ground's infrastructure facilities, such as expanding firing fields and maneuvering areas, improving the training base, as well as creating conditions for the use of electromagnetic warfare systems and drones, broadcaster reported. Over 20 million euros will be earmarked up to 2029 for a host nation support package, the report said.
"The decision made earlier on the expansion of the host nation support package, which covers all expenses for the presence of US troops in Lithuania, demonstrates Lithuania's obligations in terms of collective defense and NATO policy of deterrence," Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas was quoted as saying by the media.
Since 2014, US troops have been deployed in Lithuania on a rotational basis every nine months with short pauses. The broadcaster reported that the official deployment of US military personnel in the country will end next week. The US troops in Lithuania will amount to over 1,000 servicemen, which equals the level of US military presence in Lithuania in recent years.
Russia has raised concern about the unprecedented NATO buildup
near its western borders in recent years. The Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that while Moscow remains open to dialogue with NATO, this engagement must be based on equality, and that the West must abandon its path toward the militarization of Europe.