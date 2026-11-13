https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/most-french-pessimistic-about-future-of-democracy-in-france---poll-1125067907.html
Most French Pessimistic About Future of Democracy in France - Poll
Most French Pessimistic About Future of Democracy in France - Poll
Sputnik International
Only 21% of the French are optimistic about the future of democracy in their country, an annual opinion report GLOBSEC Trends 2026 showed on Friday.
2026-11-13T13:15+0000
2026-11-13T13:15+0000
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"Only 21% of respondents in France are optimistic about the future of democracy in their country, the lowest share among the countries surveyed," the report read. As opposed to most nations, the French do not view corruption as a major threat to democracy, instead being concerned about inequality, global crises and the decreasing level of civil participation in public life. The awareness of threats in France is accompanied by a readiness to take action, as 77% of the French support the introduction of mandatory military service, which is the highest among the countries surveyed. Furthermore, 53% of the French feel prepared for a major crisis, which is the highest share in Europe as well. The poll was conducted from May 11-19 across 14 countries, including Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States. A total of 13,730 respondents took part in the survey.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/eu-leaders-await-macrons-exit-to-shut-down-european-political-community---reports-1125058741.html
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Most French Pessimistic About Future of Democracy in France - Poll
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Only 21% of the French are optimistic about the future of democracy in their country, an annual opinion report GLOBSEC Trends 2026 showed on Friday.
"Only 21% of respondents in France are optimistic about the future of democracy in their country, the lowest share among the countries surveyed," the report read.
As opposed to most nations, the French do not view corruption as a major threat to democracy, instead being concerned about inequality, global crises and the decreasing level of civil participation in public life.
The awareness of threats in France is accompanied by a readiness to take action, as 77% of the French support the introduction of mandatory military service, which is the highest among the countries surveyed.
Furthermore, 53% of the French feel prepared for a major crisis
, which is the highest share in Europe as well.
The poll was conducted from May 11-19 across 14 countries, including Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States. A total of 13,730 respondents took part in the survey.