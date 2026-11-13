https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/russia-remains-3rd-largest-gas-supplier-to-eu-in-september-1125070343.html
Russia Remains 3rd Largest Gas Supplier to EU in September
Russia Remains 3rd Largest Gas Supplier to EU in September
Sputnik International
Russia remained the third-largest supplier of pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European Union in September, according to Eurostat data reviewed by Sputnik on Friday
2026-11-13T16:35+0000
2026-11-13T16:35+0000
2026-11-13T16:35+0000
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The total value of Russian pipeline gas and LNG supplies to the EU stood at 1.28 billion euros ($1.49 billion) in September, compared to 1.22 billion euros a month earlier. The United States reclaimed its leading position for the first time since June, increasing its monthly supplies 1.5-fold and yearly supplies 2.3-fold to 4.28 billion euros. This marks the highest level since October 2022. Norway dropped to the second place, with its exports to the EU rising by 13% month-on-month and 4.2-fold year-on-year to 2.87 billion euros in September. Of that amount, 396.3 million euros came from LNG supplies, while pipeline gas accounted for 2.47 billion euros. Algeria remained in the fourth place, with supplies worth 1.03 billion euros, compared to 1.2 billion euros a month earlier. Pipeline gas accounted for the largest part of supplies, valued at 837.5 million euros, the lowest figure since March. LNG supplies amounted to 191.4 million euros. The United Kingdom remained in the fifth place. In September, its gas exports to the EU fell by 39% from August to 721.5 million euros, the lowest figure since May. Pipeline gas accounted for 646.8 million euros of the total amount. The top 10 suppliers also included Azerbaijan, with supplies rising by 48% to 714.3 million euros; Nigeria, with supplies increasing fourfold to 210.3 million euros; Congo, with 137.5 million euros worth of supplies; and Trinidad and Tobago, with supplies falling 3.1-fold to 59.3 million euros.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/eu-increases-imports-of-russian-lng-by-60-in-a-month--crea-1124888523.html
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russia, norway, algeria, european union (eu), liquefied natural gas (lng), eurostat, gas, russian gas, gas supplies, natural gas supplies
Russia Remains 3rd Largest Gas Supplier to EU in September
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia remained the third-largest supplier of pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European Union in September, according to Eurostat data reviewed by Sputnik on Friday.
The total value of Russian pipeline gas and LNG supplies to the EU stood at 1.28 billion euros ($1.49 billion) in September, compared to 1.22 billion euros a month earlier.
The United States reclaimed its leading position for the first time since June, increasing its monthly supplies 1.5-fold and yearly supplies 2.3-fold to 4.28 billion euros. This marks the highest level since October 2022.
Norway dropped to the second place, with its exports to the EU rising by 13% month-on-month and 4.2-fold year-on-year to 2.87 billion euros in September. Of that amount, 396.3 million euros came from LNG supplies
, while pipeline gas accounted for 2.47 billion euros.
Algeria remained in the fourth place, with supplies worth 1.03 billion euros, compared to 1.2 billion euros a month earlier. Pipeline gas accounted for the largest part of supplies, valued at 837.5 million euros, the lowest figure since March. LNG supplies amounted to 191.4 million euros.
The United Kingdom remained in the fifth place. In September, its gas exports to the EU fell by 39% from August to 721.5 million euros, the lowest figure since May. Pipeline gas accounted for 646.8 million euros of the total amount.
The top 10 suppliers also included Azerbaijan, with supplies rising by 48% to 714.3 million euros; Nigeria, with supplies increasing fourfold to 210.3 million euros; Congo, with 137.5 million euros worth of supplies; and Trinidad and Tobago, with supplies falling 3.1-fold to 59.3 million euros.