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Russian Forces Pulverize Ukrainian Logistics, Inflicting Heavy Troop Losses Over Past Week
Russian Forces Pulverize Ukrainian Logistics, Inflicting Heavy Troop Losses Over Past Week
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Ukraine lost over 2,390 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
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This is in addition to:"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to, 50 armored combat vehicles, 59 vehicles, eight field artillery guns and 24 electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.In the past week, Russian forces struck 15 dry cargo ships delivering arms, military equipment and dual-use products to Ukraine intended for the Ukrainian military. Russia also carried out two massive and 12 group strikes in the past week, hitting enterprises of the Ukrainian defense industry and logistics centers.
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Russian Forces Pulverize Ukrainian Logistics, Inflicting Heavy Troop Losses Over Past Week

10:29 GMT 13.11.2026 (Updated: 11:08 GMT 13.11.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA serviceman of the Tsentr Battlegroup of Russian Armed Forces perfects his skills in firing Kornet anti-tank missile system.
A serviceman of the Tsentr Battlegroup of Russian Armed Forces perfects his skills in firing Kornet anti-tank missile system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2026
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Ukraine lost over 2,390 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

This is in addition to:

Over 1,48010 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past week by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 1,415 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 1,510 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 1,325 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 230 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to, 50 armored combat vehicles, 59 vehicles, eight field artillery guns and 24 electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
In the past week, Russian forces struck 15 dry cargo ships delivering arms, military equipment and dual-use products to Ukraine intended for the Ukrainian military. Russia also carried out two massive and 12 group strikes in the past week, hitting enterprises of the Ukrainian defense industry and logistics centers.

"Air defense systems shot down 18 guided aerial bombs, four US-made Rusty Dagger cruise missiles, four Neptune long-range cruise missiles, four US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket launchers, as well as 6,177 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement said.

Missile strike on an enemy target. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Dry Port Logistics Center in Port of Odessa - Defense Ministry
9 November, 15:00 GMT
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