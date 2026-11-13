https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/tajikistan-joins-central-asia-energy-system---energy-ministry-1125066642.html
Tajikistan Joins Central Asia Energy System - Energy Ministry
Tajikistan Joins Central Asia Energy System - Energy Ministry
Sputnik International
Tajikistan has been joined the common energy system of Central Asia as part of the Central Asia-South Asia power project (CASA-1000), the Tajik Energy and Water Resources Ministry said.
2026-11-13T08:31+0000
2026-11-13T08:31+0000
2026-11-13T08:31+0000
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"Energy and Water Resources Minister of Tajikistan Daler Juma addressed the lower chamber of parliament. The implementation of the regional project CASA-1000, the construction of the South-North power line and works on the connection of the country to the common energy system of Central Asia were mentioned among important initiatives," the statement read. The power system links the energy infrastructure of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. The region will share surplus hydroelectric power with high demand electricity markets in South Asia through a high-voltage transmission line. The Tajik minister said that the construction of the largest energy project, the Roghun hydroelectric power plant, has been 70% completed. The launch of the third power unit is scheduled for 2027.
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Tajikistan Joins Central Asia Energy System - Energy Ministry
DUSHANBE (Sputnik) - Tajikistan has been joined the common energy system of Central Asia as part of the Central Asia-South Asia power project (CASA-1000), the Tajik Energy and Water Resources Ministry said.
"Energy and Water Resources Minister of Tajikistan Daler Juma addressed the lower chamber of parliament. The implementation of the regional project CASA-1000, the construction of the South-North power line and works on the connection of the country to the common energy system of Central Asia were mentioned among important initiatives," the statement read.
The power system links the energy infrastructure of Kazakhstan
, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. The region will share surplus hydroelectric power with high demand electricity markets in South Asia through a high-voltage transmission line.
The Tajik minister said that the construction of the largest energy project, the Roghun hydroelectric power plant, has been 70% completed. The launch of the third power unit is scheduled for 2027.