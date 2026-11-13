https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/turkiye-calls-israeli-strike-on-hospital-in-gaza-violation-of-international-law-1125066496.html
Turkiye Calls Israeli Strike on Hospital in Gaza Violation of International Law
Turkiye Calls Israeli Strike on Hospital in Gaza Violation of International Law
Sputnik International
Turkiye condemned the Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, and called on the international community to take the necessary measures to protect the enclave's population.
2026-11-13T07:31+0000
2026-11-13T07:31+0000
2026-11-13T07:31+0000
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"This attack constitutes a grave violation of international law, particularly international humanitarian law," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday. The ministry noted that Israel, despite the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, continues to carry out attacks, which, according to Ankara, have killed more than 1,600 Palestinians. The statement added that Israel rejects all international initiatives aimed at implementing the Gaza Peace Plan, thereby, once again demonstrating a lack of interest in establishing peace. Ankara called on the international community to take the necessary steps to protect the Palestinian people and establish peace and stability. On Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces said it had struck Nasser Hospital in an attempt to eliminate militants from Palestinian movement Hamas, who were allegedly using the medical facility for military purposes. Hamas, however, denied the accusations. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also condemned the strike on the hospital in Gaza, which killed six people, recalling that the medical needs in the enclave are colossal. Although a ceasefire has been in effect in the Gaza Strip since October 2025, the Israeli military continues to carry out strikes on the Palestinian territory, saying that its targets are facilities and members of the Hamas movement. According to UN assessments, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip remains dire, characterized by widespread destruction, disruptions to medical facilities, and persistent challenges in providing the population with food and essential supplies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/hamas-calls-on-us-mediators-to-prevent-israel-from-attacking-gaza-during-ceasefire-1124830306.html
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middle east, israel, turkiye, gaza strip, israel defense forces (idf), hamas, strike, missile strike, hospital
middle east, israel, turkiye, gaza strip, israel defense forces (idf), hamas, strike, missile strike, hospital
Turkiye Calls Israeli Strike on Hospital in Gaza Violation of International Law
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkiye condemned the Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, and called on the international community to take the necessary measures to protect the enclave's population.
"This attack constitutes a grave violation of international law, particularly international humanitarian law," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
The ministry noted that Israel, despite the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, continues to carry out attacks, which, according to Ankara, have killed more than 1,600 Palestinians.
The statement added that Israel rejects all international initiatives aimed at implementing the Gaza Peace Plan, thereby, once again demonstrating a lack of interest in establishing peace.
Ankara called on the international community to take the necessary steps to protect the Palestinian people and establish peace and stability.
On Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces said it had struck Nasser Hospital in an attempt to eliminate militants from Palestinian movement Hamas, who were allegedly using the medical facility for military purposes. Hamas, however, denied the accusations. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also condemned the strike on the hospital in Gaza, which killed six people, recalling that the medical needs in the enclave are colossal.
Although a ceasefire has been in effect in the Gaza Strip since October 2025, the Israeli military continues to carry out strikes on the Palestinian territory, saying that its targets are facilities and members of the Hamas movement. According to UN assessments, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip
remains dire, characterized by widespread destruction, disruptions to medical facilities, and persistent challenges in providing the population with food and essential supplies.