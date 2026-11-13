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US CENTCOM Denies Reports Claiming IRGC Destroyed Its Radar Facility in Bahrain
US CENTCOM Denies Reports Claiming IRGC Destroyed Its Radar Facility in Bahrain
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The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday denied reports claiming that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) destroyed a radar facility in Bahrain.
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"FACT: The IRGC launched two one-way attack drones toward Bahrain, and both were shot down by U.S. forces," CENTCOM said via X. According to the command, alleged Iranian attack resulted in neither injuries nor damages. Earlier in the day, Iran's Press TV reported that the IRGC claimed the destruction of a US early-warning radar system that was deployed in Bahrain. The attack was reportedly carried out in retaliation over a strike against a telecommunications tower in southern Iran.On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
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US CENTCOM Denies Reports Claiming IRGC Destroyed Its Radar Facility in Bahrain

13:47 GMT 13.11.2026
© Photo : Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace ForceImage from Iran's Noor-2 satellite, showing panoramic view of Manama, Bahrain, including headquarters of US Fifth Fleet.
Image from Iran's Noor-2 satellite, showing panoramic view of Manama, Bahrain, including headquarters of US Fifth Fleet. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2026
© Photo : Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday denied reports claiming that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) destroyed a radar facility in Bahrain.
"FACT: The IRGC launched two one-way attack drones toward Bahrain, and both were shot down by U.S. forces," CENTCOM said via X.
According to the command, alleged Iranian attack resulted in neither injuries nor damages.
Earlier in the day, Iran's Press TV reported that the IRGC claimed the destruction of a US early-warning radar system that was deployed in Bahrain. The attack was reportedly carried out in retaliation over a strike against a telecommunications tower in southern Iran.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
Ормузский пролив - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
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