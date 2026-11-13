https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/us-centcom-denies-reports-claiming-irgc-destroyed-its-radar-facility-in-bahrain-1125068764.html
US CENTCOM Denies Reports Claiming IRGC Destroyed Its Radar Facility in Bahrain
US CENTCOM Denies Reports Claiming IRGC Destroyed Its Radar Facility in Bahrain
Sputnik International
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday denied reports claiming that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) destroyed a radar facility in Bahrain.
2026-11-13T13:47+0000
2026-11-13T13:47+0000
2026-11-13T13:47+0000
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"FACT: The IRGC launched two one-way attack drones toward Bahrain, and both were shot down by U.S. forces," CENTCOM said via X. According to the command, alleged Iranian attack resulted in neither injuries nor damages. Earlier in the day, Iran's Press TV reported that the IRGC claimed the destruction of a US early-warning radar system that was deployed in Bahrain. The attack was reportedly carried out in retaliation over a strike against a telecommunications tower in southern Iran.On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
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iran, bahrain, israel, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us central command (centcom), strike, missile strike, drone strike
US CENTCOM Denies Reports Claiming IRGC Destroyed Its Radar Facility in Bahrain
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday denied reports claiming that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) destroyed a radar facility in Bahrain.
"FACT: The IRGC launched two one-way attack drones toward Bahrain, and both were shot down by U.S. forces," CENTCOM said via X.
According to the command, alleged Iranian attack resulted in neither injuries nor damages.
Earlier in the day, Iran's Press TV reported that the IRGC
claimed the destruction of a US early-warning radar system that was deployed in Bahrain. The attack was reportedly carried out in retaliation over a strike against a telecommunications tower in southern Iran.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.