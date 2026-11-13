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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/us-spy-aircraft-flies-near-russias-kaliningrad-region-for-over-3-hours---flight-data-1125069888.html
US Spy Aircraft Flies Near Russia's Kaliningrad Region for Over 3 Hours - Flight Data
US Spy Aircraft Flies Near Russia's Kaliningrad Region for Over 3 Hours - Flight Data
Sputnik International
A US Boeing RC-135U Combat Sent reconnaissance aircraft spent more than three hours flying near Russia's Kaliningrad Region, according to flight data reviewed by Sputnik on Friday.
2026-11-13T16:22+0000
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The aircraft departed from RAF Mildenhall in the UK at approximately 9:17 GMT and headed east. Around 11:00 GMT, it approached the Kaliningrad Region and began flying in irregular circles and loops over the Baltic Sea. At approximately 14:20 GMT, the aircraft turned back. In recent years, Russia has noted an unprecedented NATO buildup along its western borders under the pretext of deterring "Russian aggression." The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly reiterated that Russia is open to an equal-footed dialogue with NATO and expects the West to abandon its policy of militarizing the continent.
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US Spy Aircraft Flies Near Russia's Kaliningrad Region for Over 3 Hours - Flight Data

16:22 GMT 13.11.2026
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Alan Wilson / Boeing RC-135W Rivet JointBoeing RC-135W Rivet Joint
Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2026
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Alan Wilson / Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A US Boeing RC-135U Combat Sent reconnaissance aircraft spent more than three hours flying near Russia's Kaliningrad Region, according to flight data reviewed by Sputnik on Friday.
The aircraft departed from RAF Mildenhall in the UK at approximately 9:17 GMT and headed east. Around 11:00 GMT, it approached the Kaliningrad Region and began flying in irregular circles and loops over the Baltic Sea. At approximately 14:20 GMT, the aircraft turned back.
In recent years, Russia has noted an unprecedented NATO buildup along its western borders under the pretext of deterring "Russian aggression." The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly reiterated that Russia is open to an equal-footed dialogue with NATO and expects the West to abandon its policy of militarizing the continent.
P-8A Poseidon - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2026
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