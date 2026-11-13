https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/us-spy-aircraft-flies-near-russias-kaliningrad-region-for-over-3-hours---flight-data-1125069888.html
US Spy Aircraft Flies Near Russia's Kaliningrad Region for Over 3 Hours - Flight Data
US Spy Aircraft Flies Near Russia's Kaliningrad Region for Over 3 Hours - Flight Data
Sputnik International
A US Boeing RC-135U Combat Sent reconnaissance aircraft spent more than three hours flying near Russia's Kaliningrad Region, according to flight data reviewed by Sputnik on Friday.
2026-11-13T16:22+0000
2026-11-13T16:22+0000
2026-11-13T16:22+0000
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The aircraft departed from RAF Mildenhall in the UK at approximately 9:17 GMT and headed east. Around 11:00 GMT, it approached the Kaliningrad Region and began flying in irregular circles and loops over the Baltic Sea. At approximately 14:20 GMT, the aircraft turned back. In recent years, Russia has noted an unprecedented NATO buildup along its western borders under the pretext of deterring "Russian aggression." The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly reiterated that Russia is open to an equal-footed dialogue with NATO and expects the West to abandon its policy of militarizing the continent.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/us-navy-reconnaissance-plane-patrols-middle-east-for-9-hours---flight-data-1124826316.html
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russia, nato, kaliningrad, united kingdom (uk), mcdonnell douglas (boeing) f/a-18c hornet, raf (uk), reconnaissance aircraft
russia, nato, kaliningrad, united kingdom (uk), mcdonnell douglas (boeing) f/a-18c hornet, raf (uk), reconnaissance aircraft
US Spy Aircraft Flies Near Russia's Kaliningrad Region for Over 3 Hours - Flight Data
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A US Boeing RC-135U Combat Sent reconnaissance aircraft spent more than three hours flying near Russia's Kaliningrad Region, according to flight data reviewed by Sputnik on Friday.
The aircraft departed from RAF Mildenhall in the UK at approximately 9:17 GMT and headed east. Around 11:00 GMT, it approached the Kaliningrad Region and began flying in irregular circles and loops over the Baltic Sea. At approximately 14:20 GMT, the aircraft turned back.
In recent years, Russia has noted an unprecedented NATO buildup
along its western borders under the pretext of deterring "Russian aggression." The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly reiterated that Russia is open to an equal-footed dialogue with NATO and expects the West to abandon its policy of militarizing the continent.