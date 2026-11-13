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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/vance-considers-opting-out-of-2028-us-presidential-race--reports-1125068647.html
Vance Considers Opting Out of 2028 US Presidential Race – Reports
Vance Considers Opting Out of 2028 US Presidential Race – Reports
Sputnik International
US Vice President JD Vance is seriously considering not running in the 2028 presidential election following the Republican Party's losses in the midterm elections, CNN reported on Friday, citing sources.
2026-11-13T13:45+0000
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According to the report, about a dozen of Vance's allies and advisers indicated that he had not yet made a final decision about his political future. The vice president is reportedly concerned about divisions within the movement supporting US President Donald Trump, the implications of the conflict with Iran, and the need to dedicate time to his family. Meanwhile, the possibility of Vance entering the presidential race remains on the table. Some of his allies are convinced that he will ultimately decide to run, and the vice president himself has not set a deadline for making a final decision. Republicans will have to choose a presidential candidate before November 2028, as Trump, under the US Constitution, can only serve two presidential terms. Trump himself reportedly told the Republican Party donors that he would like to see Vance enter the next presidential race.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/trump-vows-to-analyze-results-of-us-midterm-election-1125005031.html
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Vance Considers Opting Out of 2028 US Presidential Race – Reports

13:45 GMT 13.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alexander DragoVice President JD Vance meets with members of the National Guard at Union Station in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025
Vice President JD Vance meets with members of the National Guard at Union Station in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alexander Drago
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President JD Vance is seriously considering not running in the 2028 presidential election following the Republican Party's losses in the midterm elections, CNN reported on Friday, citing sources.
According to the report, about a dozen of Vance's allies and advisers indicated that he had not yet made a final decision about his political future. The vice president is reportedly concerned about divisions within the movement supporting US President Donald Trump, the implications of the conflict with Iran, and the need to dedicate time to his family.
Meanwhile, the possibility of Vance entering the presidential race remains on the table. Some of his allies are convinced that he will ultimately decide to run, and the vice president himself has not set a deadline for making a final decision.
Republicans will have to choose a presidential candidate before November 2028, as Trump, under the US Constitution, can only serve two presidential terms. Trump himself reportedly told the Republican Party donors that he would like to see Vance enter the next presidential race.
People are casting their votes at a polling station in New York during the US congressional elections. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2026
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