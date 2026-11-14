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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261114/dialogue-with-europeans-needed-to-asses-whether-eu-position-can-facilitate-peace---kremlin-1125073009.html
Dialogue With Europeans Needed to Asses Whether EU Position Can Facilitate Peace - Kremlin
Dialogue With Europeans Needed to Asses Whether EU Position Can Facilitate Peace - Kremlin
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Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday that it would be better to have a conversation with European representatives to understand whether their position can facilitate peace, commenting on possible participation of Europeans in the next round of talks.
2026-11-14T12:08+0000
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"It would be better to talk to Europeans and understand whether their position can potentially facilitate peace process," Peskov said.Russia will not impose conditions on European countries regarding the composition of their negotiating group, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner at the Kremlin on Thursday. Following the meeting, the US representatives travelled to Dublin, where they met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and held consultations with national security advisers from Ukraine, Germany, Italy, the EU, France, Ireland and Poland.The Europeans are trying to join the negotiations on Ukraine, but they need to decide whether they want war or peace, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.
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Dialogue With Europeans Needed to Asses Whether EU Position Can Facilitate Peace - Kremlin

12:08 GMT 14.11.2026
© Sputnik / Kristina KormilitsynaView of Moscow. File photo
View of Moscow. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday that it would be better to have a conversation with European representatives to understand whether their position can facilitate peace, commenting on possible participation of Europeans in the next round of talks.
"It would be better to talk to Europeans and understand whether their position can potentially facilitate peace process," Peskov said.
Russia will not impose conditions on European countries regarding the composition of their negotiating group, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"We cannot and do not want to impose conditions on their negotiating group. Such an approach is absolutely wrong," Peskov said, commenting on the possible participation of European representatives in negotiations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner at the Kremlin on Thursday. Following the meeting, the US representatives travelled to Dublin, where they met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and held consultations with national security advisers from Ukraine, Germany, Italy, the EU, France, Ireland and Poland.
The Europeans are trying to join the negotiations on Ukraine, but they need to decide whether they want war or peace, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.
German Bundeswehr soldiers of the NATO enhanced forward presence battalion in front of the Germany army Main battle tank Leopard 2A6 at the Training Range in Pabrade, Lithuania, in May 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2026
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