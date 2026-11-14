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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261114/russian-forces-liberate-tersyanka-pound-ukrainian-infrastructure-and-inflict-heavy-losses--mod-1125072699.html
Russian Forces Liberate Tersyanka, Pound Ukrainian Infrastructure and Inflict Heavy Losses – MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Tersyanka, Pound Ukrainian Infrastructure and Inflict Heavy Losses – MoD
Sputnik International
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok liberated the settlement of Tersyanka in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
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Ukraine lost over 335 soldiers and four armored vehicles in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.This is in addition to:Russian air defense forces destroyed 231 Ukrainian drones over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry added.
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Russian Forces Liberate Tersyanka, Pound Ukrainian Infrastructure and Inflict Heavy Losses – MoD

09:19 GMT 14.11.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankServicemen of the Russian Armed Forces load the 2S5Giatsint-S 152-mm self-propelled gun for combat operations against Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the Krasny Liman direction in the zone of the special military operation.
Servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces load the 2S5Giatsint-S 152-mm self-propelled gun for combat operations against Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the Krasny Liman direction in the zone of the special military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2026
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Russia's Battlegroup Vostok liberated the settlement of Tersyanka in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
Ukraine lost over 335 soldiers and four armored vehicles in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.

This is in addition to:

Over 175 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 215 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 200 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 130 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to four armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, a field artillery gun and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a daily situation update.
Russian air defense forces destroyed 231 Ukrainian drones over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry added.
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Liberates Village of Voskresenka in Zaporozhye Region
11 November, 09:21 GMT
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