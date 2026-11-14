https://sputnikglobe.com/20261114/russian-forces-liberate-tersyanka-pound-ukrainian-infrastructure-and-inflict-heavy-losses--mod-1125072699.html
Russian Forces Liberate Tersyanka, Pound Ukrainian Infrastructure and Inflict Heavy Losses – MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Tersyanka, Pound Ukrainian Infrastructure and Inflict Heavy Losses – MoD
Sputnik International
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok liberated the settlement of Tersyanka in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-11-14T09:19+0000
2026-11-14T09:19+0000
2026-11-14T09:19+0000
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Ukraine lost over 335 soldiers and four armored vehicles in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.This is in addition to:Russian air defense forces destroyed 231 Ukrainian drones over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry added.
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ukraine, russia, russian armed forces, russian defense ministry, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike, zaporozhye region
ukraine, russia, russian armed forces, russian defense ministry, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike, zaporozhye region
Russian Forces Liberate Tersyanka, Pound Ukrainian Infrastructure and Inflict Heavy Losses – MoD
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok liberated the settlement of Tersyanka in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
Ukraine lost over 335 soldiers and four armored vehicles in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.
Over 175 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 215 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 200 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 130 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to four armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, a field artillery gun and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a daily situation update.
Russian air defense forces destroyed 231 Ukrainian drones over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry
added.