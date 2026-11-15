https://sputnikglobe.com/20261115/russian-forces-strike-logistics-hub-and-ship-carrying-military-supplies-for-ukraine--mod-1125075592.html
Russian Forces Strike Logistics Hub and Ship Carrying Military Supplies for Ukraine – MoD
Russian Forces Strike Logistics Hub and Ship Carrying Military Supplies for Ukraine – MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces struck a logistics center in the city of Zaporozhye and a dry cargo ship in the Black Sea, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.
2026-11-15T15:25+0000
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“A logistics center in the city of Zaporozhye used by the Ukrainian armed forces to store military and dual-use cargo was hit,” the ministry said. The ministry also said Russian forces struck a dry cargo ship while it was underway in the Black Sea. According to the statement, the vessel was carrying supplies intended for Ukrainian troops when it was hit.The strikes are part of a broader Russian campaign to disrupt Ukraine’s supply routes and deliveries of military equipment through Black Sea ports by targeting infrastructure that supports its defense industry and military.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261109/russia-strikes-dry-port-logistics-center-in-port-of-odessa---defense-ministry-1125037549.html
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ukraine, black sea, russia, defense ministry, cargo ship, strike, drone strike, russian armed forces
ukraine, black sea, russia, defense ministry, cargo ship, strike, drone strike, russian armed forces
Russian Forces Strike Logistics Hub and Ship Carrying Military Supplies for Ukraine – MoD
Russian forces struck a logistics center in the city of Zaporozhye and a dry cargo ship in the Black Sea, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.
“A logistics center in the city of Zaporozhye used by the Ukrainian armed forces to store military and dual-use cargo was hit,” the ministry said.
The ministry also said Russian forces struck a dry cargo ship while it was underway in the Black Sea. According to the statement, the vessel was carrying supplies
intended for Ukrainian troops when it was hit.
The strikes are part of a broader Russian campaign to disrupt Ukraine’s supply routes and deliveries of military equipment through Black Sea ports by targeting infrastructure that supports its defense industry and military.