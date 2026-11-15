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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian Forces Strike Logistics Hub and Ship Carrying Military Supplies for Ukraine – MoD
Russian Forces Strike Logistics Hub and Ship Carrying Military Supplies for Ukraine – MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces struck a logistics center in the city of Zaporozhye and a dry cargo ship in the Black Sea, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.
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“A logistics center in the city of Zaporozhye used by the Ukrainian armed forces to store military and dual-use cargo was hit,” the ministry said. The ministry also said Russian forces struck a dry cargo ship while it was underway in the Black Sea. According to the statement, the vessel was carrying supplies intended for Ukrainian troops when it was hit.The strikes are part of a broader Russian campaign to disrupt Ukraine’s supply routes and deliveries of military equipment through Black Sea ports by targeting infrastructure that supports its defense industry and military.
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Russian Forces Strike Logistics Hub and Ship Carrying Military Supplies for Ukraine – MoD

15:25 GMT 15.11.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian troops preparing for a mission in the Avdeyevka area
Russian troops preparing for a mission in the Avdeyevka area - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2026
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Russian forces struck a logistics center in the city of Zaporozhye and a dry cargo ship in the Black Sea, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.
“A logistics center in the city of Zaporozhye used by the Ukrainian armed forces to store military and dual-use cargo was hit,” the ministry said.
The ministry also said Russian forces struck a dry cargo ship while it was underway in the Black Sea. According to the statement, the vessel was carrying supplies intended for Ukrainian troops when it was hit.
The strikes are part of a broader Russian campaign to disrupt Ukraine’s supply routes and deliveries of military equipment through Black Sea ports by targeting infrastructure that supports its defense industry and military.
Missile strike on an enemy target. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Dry Port Logistics Center in Port of Odessa - Defense Ministry
9 November, 15:00 GMT
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