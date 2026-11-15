https://sputnikglobe.com/20261115/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-airfields-and-black-sea-ports-inflict-heavy-troop-losses--mod-1125074862.html
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Airfields and Black Sea Ports, Inflict Heavy Troop Losses – MoD
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Airfields and Black Sea Ports, Inflict Heavy Troop Losses – MoD
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost up to 350 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-11-15T09:21+0000
2026-11-15T09:21+0000
2026-11-15T09:23+0000
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This is in addition to:"The losses of Ukrainian armed formations amounted to six combat armored vehicles, two vehicles, and three electronic warfare stations," the statement read.Also, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that Russian forces struck military airfields, energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, drone production workshops, drone storage and launch sites, and ammunition depots.Russian air defense systems have shot down 1,065 Ukrainian drones and three guided aerial bombs over the past day, the ministry added.
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Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Airfields and Black Sea Ports, Inflict Heavy Troop Losses – MoD
09:21 GMT 15.11.2026 (Updated: 09:23 GMT 15.11.2026)
Ukraine lost up to 350 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
Over 150 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 200 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 210 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 180 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"The losses of Ukrainian armed formations amounted to six combat armored vehicles, two vehicles, and three electronic warfare stations," the statement read.
Also, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that Russian forces struck military airfields, energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, drone production workshops, drone storage and launch sites, and ammunition depots.
Russian air defense
systems have shot down 1,065 Ukrainian drones and three guided aerial bombs over the past day, the ministry added.