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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261115/ukraine-settlement-and-new-european-security-architecture-must-go-hand-in-hand--kremlin-1125075441.html
Ukraine Settlement and New European Security Architecture Must Go Hand in Hand – Kremlin
Ukraine Settlement and New European Security Architecture Must Go Hand in Hand – Kremlin
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The settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and the shaping of a new security architecture in Europe cannot be handled separately from one another, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
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"It is obvious that, one way or another, the settlement in Ukraine will be linked to a new security architecture on the European continent. These are two component parts, and neither can exist without the other," he told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin. At some point this "certainly will have to be discussed with Europe," he continued. Negotiations between the delegations of Russia, the US and Ukraine took place in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who headed the Russian group, said that the topic of the European security architecture became central at the meeting.
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Ukraine Settlement and New European Security Architecture Must Go Hand in Hand – Kremlin

13:14 GMT 15.11.2026
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden WijngaertA member of protocol adjusts the EU and Ukrainian flags prior to arrivals for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2024.
A member of protocol adjusts the EU and Ukrainian flags prior to arrivals for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2026
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and the shaping of a new security architecture in Europe cannot be handled separately from one another, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
"It is obvious that, one way or another, the settlement in Ukraine will be linked to a new security architecture on the European continent. These are two component parts, and neither can exist without the other," he told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
At some point this "certainly will have to be discussed with Europe," he continued.
"The other thing is if they do not actually want peace, then it [discussions] will be useless. Then we will need to achieve this in the absence of negotiating potential, we will need to do this by force," Peskov said.
Negotiations between the delegations of Russia, the US and Ukraine took place in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who headed the Russian group, said that the topic of the European security architecture became central at the meeting.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, foreground left, speaks as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, foreground right, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, center left, and France's President Emmanuel Macron, center right - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2026
Analysis
Europe’s Circular Approach to Peace in Ukraine Will End in ‘Strategic Disaster’ - Experts
13 November, 14:57 GMT
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