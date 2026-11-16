‘Very Important Visit Lies Ahead’: Putin’s Aide Outlines Key Points of APEC Summit
14:01 GMT 16.11.2026 (Updated: 14:12 GMT 16.11.2026)
© Sputnik / Anna RatkogloAPEC summit in Shenzhen
© Sputnik / Anna Ratkoglo
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Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov has provided details of the Russian President’s upcoming visit to China for the APEC summit in Shenzhen on November 18-19.
Key Details
Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump are scheduled to meet on November 19 at 14:30 China Standard Time at the Chinese leader’s residence. The sides are working on the agenda and a possible joint statement. Russia and China have already submitted their proposals and are awaiting the US response
Separate bilateral meeting between the Russian and US presidents is also being arranged, with Ukraine among the topics discussed
Putin and Xi will discuss energy, finance, AI and bilateral trade. This meeting will be their fifth encounter this year
During a working breakfast, Putin will brief Xi on the latest contacts within the Abu Dhabi negotiation process. An agreement has also been reached to continue the talks, although no date for the trilateral talks has been set yet
Putin will address the APEC CEO Summit on November 18, speaking after Xi. More than 30 Russian business representatives, including companies will attend
Russia has submitted an application to host the APEC summit in 2035 and hopes it will be approved
The summit’s main session will take place on November 19. A final declaration is expected to outline cooperation in the digital economy for 2027-2035
Putin is expected to meet Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary To Lam and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in addition to holding informal talks with other leaders
Following his visit to China, Putin will travel to Dushanbe, Tajikistan, for a working meeting with President Emomali Rahmon, Ushakov concluded.