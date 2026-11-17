https://sputnikglobe.com/20261117/russian-forces-liberate-zalivnoye-in-zaporozhye-region-1125081739.html
Russian Forces Liberate Zalivnoye in Zaporozhye Region
Russian Forces Liberate Zalivnoye in Zaporozhye Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Zalivnoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-11-17T09:16+0000
2026-11-17T09:16+0000
2026-11-17T09:16+0000
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Ukraine lost up to 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.This is in addition to: "Nine Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, a guided aerial bomb and 2,256 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.
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military & intelligence, russia, ukraine, zaporozhye, russian defense ministry
Russian Forces Liberate Zalivnoye in Zaporozhye Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Zalivnoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Ukraine lost up to 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 340 military personnel, eight armored combat vehicles, eight vehicles, an artillery piece and four electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
Up to 175 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 120 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 230 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 180 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 20 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"Nine Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, a guided aerial bomb and 2,256 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.