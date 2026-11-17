https://sputnikglobe.com/20261117/us-seeks-to-exploit-fractures-as-europes-ukraine-stance-erodes-from-within---expert-1125085061.html
US Seeks to Exploit Fractures as Europe’s Ukraine Stance Erodes From Within - Expert
US Seeks to Exploit Fractures as Europe’s Ukraine Stance Erodes From Within - Expert
Sputnik International
When Trump's envoys meet with European officials, they will focus on states particularly dependent on US security guarantees, Tiberio Graziani, says chairman of Vision & Global Trends – International Institute for Global Analysis.
2026-11-17T13:41+0000
2026-11-17T13:41+0000
2026-11-17T13:41+0000
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"Success [in bringing Europe to the US' position on Ukraine] is possible,” the expert argues, pointing to the “gradual erosion” of the EU’s tougher stance on Ukraine from within.In the pundit’s opinion:The analyst contrasts the upcoming ‘Coalition of the Willing’ gathering – a group lacking a common negotiating position and real leverage over Russia – with the simultaneous Russia-US-China trilateral meeting at the APEC summit. He calls it a “structural signal” of Europe’s growing marginalization, adding that while “global architecture is being discussed in Eurasia,” Europe struggles to “preserve at least the appearance of subjectivity.”
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donald trump, vladimir putin, xi jinping, asean, ukraine, european union (eu), ukraine crisis, germany, steve witkoff, jared kushner, apec
donald trump, vladimir putin, xi jinping, asean, ukraine, european union (eu), ukraine crisis, germany, steve witkoff, jared kushner, apec
US Seeks to Exploit Fractures as Europe’s Ukraine Stance Erodes From Within - Expert
When US President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner meet with European officials, they will focus on states particularly dependent on US security guarantees, Tiberio Graziani, chairman of Vision & Global Trends – International Institute for Global Analysis, tells Sputnik.
"Success [in bringing Europe to the US' position on Ukraine] is possible,” the expert argues, pointing to the “gradual erosion” of the EU’s tougher stance on Ukraine
from within.
The EU’s “united front” on Ukraine is a fiction
Germany’s push to finance Ukraine through the EU’s seven-year budget already faces resistance from Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Slovenia and even Ireland
US seeks to link a Ukraine settlement to a new European security architecture involving Russia, while EU leaders insist on a ceasefire first - a formula Russia cannot accept
US does not prioritize “defeating Russia,” as Europe’s hawks do
The analyst contrasts the upcoming ‘Coalition of the Willing’ gathering – a group lacking a common negotiating position and real leverage over Russia – with the simultaneous Russia-US-China trilateral meeting at the APEC summit
.
He calls it a “structural signal” of Europe’s growing marginalization, adding that while “global architecture is being discussed in Eurasia,” Europe struggles to “preserve at least the appearance of subjectivity.”