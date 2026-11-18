https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/india-south-korea-drafting-agreements-with-russia-on-northern-sea-route-deliveries---rosatom-1125091682.html
India, South Korea Drafting Agreements With Russia on Northern Sea Route Deliveries - Rosatom
India, South Korea Drafting Agreements With Russia on Northern Sea Route Deliveries - Rosatom
Sputnik International
India and South Korea are drafting agreements with Russia on fixed volumes of their cargo transportation along the Northern Sea Route, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Wednesday.
2026-11-18T10:32+0000
2026-11-18T10:32+0000
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China is actively increasing its cargo transportation along the Northern Sea Route, Likhachev told reporters on the sidelines of the summit in Shenzhen.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/rosatom-will-need-up-to-40-different-ice-class-vessels-for-northern-sea-route---ceo-1125070231.html
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India, South Korea Drafting Agreements With Russia on Northern Sea Route Deliveries - Rosatom
SHENZHEN, China (Sputnik) - India and South Korea are drafting agreements with Russia on fixed volumes of their cargo transportation along the Northern Sea Route, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Wednesday.
China is actively increasing its cargo transportation along the Northern Sea Route, Likhachev told reporters on the sidelines of the summit in Shenzhen.
"And other regional players are starting to join China in this work. Both our Indian friends and partners from South Korea are already entering into similar intergovernmental working groups, similar agreements on a fixed volume of cargo transportation along the Northern Sea Route," Likhachev added.