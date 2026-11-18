Hosting the meeting in Shenzhen, a major global technology hub, highlights China’s innovation achievements and commitment to stronger regional cooperation.
One of the summit's key events will be the first trilateral meeting between Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump, accompanied by several bilateral discussions.
Summit participants are expected to adopt the "Shenzhen Initiative," consolidating key business community proposals for presentation at the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.
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