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Industrial Muscle, Tech & Strategic Resources Fuel Asia-Pacific’s Rise - Analyst
Industrial Muscle, Tech & Strategic Resources Fuel Asia-Pacific’s Rise - Analyst
Sputnik International
The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a key arena that shapes the future world order, Tiberio Graziani, chairman at Vision & Global Trends - International Institute for Global Analyses, tells Sputnik against the backdrop of the APEC summit in Shenzhen
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US-China rivalry, trade and technology tensions, as well as shifting supply chains, accelerate this economic shift, he says.A major force behind this transformation is growing Russia-China cooperation, whose significance extends far beyond their bilateral relationship.The two countries have complementary strengths, he notes:Together, these strengths can accelerate new transport routes across Eurasia, expand rail and port connections, launch energy projects and boost cross-border industrial investment.Growing trade in national currencies and alternative payment systems, particularly in energy and industrial trade, helps countries slash risks of external financial restrictions.This is particularly relevant for Central Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America, notes the pundit.Russia-China cooperation can help diversify global economic ties and, through this process, “broaden the scope for autonomous decision-making available to other countries,” he adds.
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Industrial Muscle, Tech & Strategic Resources Fuel Asia-Pacific’s Rise - Analyst
13:14 GMT 19.11.2026 (Updated: 13:15 GMT 19.11.2026)
The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a key arena that shapes the future world order, Tiberio Graziani, chairman at Vision & Global Trends - International Institute for Global Analyses, tells Sputnik against the backdrop of the APEC summit in Shenzhen.
US-China rivalry, trade and technology tensions, as well as shifting supply chains, accelerate this economic shift, he says.
A major force behind this transformation is growing Russia-China cooperation
, whose significance extends far beyond their bilateral relationship.
The two countries have complementary strengths, he notes:
Russia has vast energy and mineral resources, scientific expertise, and a strategic position at the heart of Eurasian connectivity
China boasts an enormous industrial base, financial resources, advanced tech infrastructure and global trade networks
Together, these strengths
can accelerate new transport routes across Eurasia, expand rail and port connections, launch energy projects and boost cross-border industrial investment.
Growing trade in national currencies and alternative payment systems
, particularly in energy and industrial trade, helps countries slash risks of external financial restrictions.
This is particularly relevant for Central Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America, notes the pundit.
Russia-China cooperation can help diversify global economic ties and, through this process, “broaden the scope for autonomous decision-making available to other countries,” he adds.