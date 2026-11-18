https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/russia-china-and-us-can-find-common-ground-at-apec-due-to-shared-interests--expert-1125099120.html
Russia, China and US Can Find Common Ground at APEC Due to Shared Interests – Expert
Russia, China and US Can Find Common Ground at APEC Due to Shared Interests – Expert
Sputnik International
Russia, China and the US have overlapping interests at the APEC summit, including a stable international trade regime as well as security in the Middle East and Europe, French geopolitical analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon tells Sputnik.
2026-11-18T18:18+0000
2026-11-18T18:18+0000
2026-11-18T18:18+0000
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"[US President Donald] Trump seems to be interested in this, judging by his efforts to settle the Ukraine conflict and his unwillingness, despite Israeli pressure, to restart a war with Iran," the pundit says.Additionally, Russia and China have a common interest in keeping the Pacific peaceful and ensuring their access to it, as well as to the other oceans.The expert believes the leaders could find common ground, which is probably why the tripartite meeting is being held and what gives the current APEC summit additional relevance.At a broader level, he noted that the Asia-Pacific region is flourishing, as the momentum of global development shifts towards Asia.The Asia-Pacific has taken the lead in a number of both conventional and cutting-edge technologies involving major industrial sectors, such as shipping, shipbuilding, electronics, aerospace, telecommunications and satellites, as well as military technologies, the pundit says.The concept of trading in national currencies, spearheaded by Russia and China, could give Asian countries additional opportunities in trade and investment, de Gourdon believes. He also noted that Asian countries, both within and outside BRICS, are increasingly shifting to non-dollar payments and exploring innovative domestic payment systems, while China has also been working to internationalize the renminbi.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/live-putin-arrives-in-shenzhen-for-apec-summit-and-delivers-remarks-1125086884.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/apec-ceo-summit-calls-for-renewed-commitment-to-free-trade-environment---document-1125097993.html
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opinion, china, russia, apec, brics, pacific, middle east, asia-pacific region, vladimir putin, xi jinping, donald trump
opinion, china, russia, apec, brics, pacific, middle east, asia-pacific region, vladimir putin, xi jinping, donald trump
Russia, China and US Can Find Common Ground at APEC Due to Shared Interests – Expert
Russia, China and the US have overlapping interests at the APEC summit, including a stable international trade regime as well as security in the Middle East and Europe, French geopolitical analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon tells Sputnik.
"[US President Donald] Trump seems to be interested in this, judging by his efforts to settle the Ukraine conflict and his unwillingness, despite Israeli pressure, to restart a war with Iran,"
the pundit says.
Additionally, Russia and China have a common interest in keeping the Pacific peaceful and ensuring their access to it, as well as to the other oceans.
The expert believes the leaders could find common ground, which is probably why the tripartite meeting is being held and what gives the current APEC summit additional relevance.
At a broader level, he noted that the Asia-Pacific region is flourishing, as the momentum of global development shifts towards Asia.
"The fact is that the rapid de-industrialization of the US and Western Europe has put the Asia-Pacific, and particularly its Asian side, in a very commanding position."
The Asia-Pacific has taken the lead in a number of both conventional and cutting-edge technologies involving major industrial sectors, such as shipping, shipbuilding, electronics, aerospace, telecommunications and satellites, as well as military technologies, the pundit says.
"Consequently, we are witnessing a clear transition, which is partly due to the economic competitiveness and dynamism of Asian economies, but also to the decline, aging and social disruption of Western societies."
The concept of trading in national currencies, spearheaded by Russia and China, could give Asian countries additional opportunities in trade and investment
, de Gourdon believes. He also noted that Asian countries, both within and outside BRICS, are increasingly shifting to non-dollar payments and exploring innovative domestic payment systems, while China has also been working to internationalize the renminbi.