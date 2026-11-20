https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/california-attorney-general-launches-probe-into-nvidia-amid-scandal-involving-jensen-huang-1125122142.html
California Attorney General Launches Probe Into Nvidia Amid Scandal Involving Jensen Huang
California Attorney General Launches Probe Into Nvidia Amid Scandal Involving Jensen Huang
Sputnik International
California Attorney General Rob Bonta has launched an investigation into US graphics processor developer Nvidia following a scandal involving its former CEO Jensen Huang, Bonta's office said.
2026-11-20T13:19+0000
2026-11-20T13:19+0000
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"The California Department of Justice is asking Nvidia whether its advanced chips or confidential information may have gone to China and whether Nvidia misled investors and the public. The information received through the subpoena will help the California Department of Justice evaluate whether Nvidia's actions violated California law," the statement said on Thursday. According to the statement, the attorney general has served a subpoena to Nvidia. On November 12, Nvidia announced that Jensen Huang would step down as president and CEO, following a scandal involving his close relationship with Alice Huang, who allegedly works for the Chinese government. The Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed the claims of "Chinese espionage" in connection with the Nvidia case as groundless.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/us-plan-to-toughen-restrictions-on-chip-exports-to-china-after-nvidia-scandal---reports-1125092234.html
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California Attorney General Launches Probe Into Nvidia Amid Scandal Involving Jensen Huang
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - California Attorney General Rob Bonta has launched an investigation into US graphics processor developer Nvidia following a scandal involving its former CEO Jensen Huang, Bonta's office said.
"The California Department of Justice is asking Nvidia whether its advanced chips or confidential information may have gone to China and whether Nvidia misled investors and the public. The information received through the subpoena will help the California Department of Justice evaluate whether Nvidia's actions violated California law," the statement said on Thursday.
According to the statement, the attorney general has served a subpoena to Nvidia.
On November 12, Nvidia announced
that Jensen Huang would step down as president and CEO, following a scandal involving his close relationship with Alice Huang, who allegedly works for the Chinese government. The Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed the claims of "Chinese espionage" in connection with the Nvidia case as groundless.