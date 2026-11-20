https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/china-and-russia-becoming-key-players-in-new-world-order---former-bolivian-foreign-minister-1125116941.html
China and Russia Becoming Key Players in New World Order - Former Bolivian Foreign Minister
China and Russia Becoming Key Players in New World Order - Former Bolivian Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Russia and China are becoming key players in an emerging world order as the geopolitical balance shifts, former Bolivian Foreign Minister Fernando Huanacuni told Sputnik.
2026-11-20T09:01+0000
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“After World War II, the United States and its European allies shaped the world order and set the parameters of international law. That has changed. We are witnessing major geopolitical shifts and the emergence of new players, China and Russia,” said Huanacuni, who served as Bolivia’s foreign minister from 2017 to 2018.On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit. It was the first such meeting between the leaders of the three countries.In Huanacuni’s view, the United States and Europe failed to secure global peace during their decades of leadership and instead maintained their dominance at the expense of Latin America, Africa, Asia and other regions.
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China and Russia Becoming Key Players in New World Order - Former Bolivian Foreign Minister
Russia and China are becoming key players in an emerging world order as the geopolitical balance shifts, former Bolivian Foreign Minister Fernando Huanacuni told Sputnik.
“After World War II, the United States and its European allies shaped the world order and set the parameters of international law. That has changed. We are witnessing major geopolitical shifts and the emergence of new players, China and Russia,” said Huanacuni, who served as Bolivia’s foreign minister from 2017 to 2018.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit. It was the first such meeting between the leaders of the three countries.
“This meeting marks the beginning of a new reality. Russia stands firm like a mountain. The West tried to destroy and isolate it, yet today it is impossible to imagine the global balance of power or the new world order without Russia,” said Huanacuni.
In Huanacuni’s view, the United States and Europe failed to secure global peace during their decades of leadership and instead maintained their dominance at the expense of Latin America, Africa, Asia and other regions.
“The growing influence of Russia and China is more than symbolic. It is shaping a new reality. The United States still wields influence around the world, but that influence is waning as Russia and China rise,” he said.