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Israeli Authorities Voice Readiness for Resumption of Hostilities With Iran - Reports
Israeli Authorities Voice Readiness for Resumption of Hostilities With Iran - Reports
Sputnik International
Israeli authorities have voiced the country's readiness for resuming hostilities with Iran, CBS News reported on Friday citing sources.
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The Israeli military is in its optimal posture both to resume kinetic actions against Iran, and return retaliatory attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic, the report said. The government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu however prefers if the United States joins it in conducting the new round of strikes it is pushing for, the report said, further adding that it remains unclear if US President Donald Trump is keen on resuming hostilities with Iran.On Wednesday, media reported that Trump is considering additional strikes against Iran amid Israeli pressure and new intelligence about Iran's growing capabilities and alleged work on its alleged biological and chemical weapons program. Netanyahu is reportedly pushing for up to a week-long military campaign. The US leader on Thursday said that he is in no rush into any decision regarding resumed hostilities with Iran. On February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again.
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Israeli Authorities Voice Readiness for Resumption of Hostilities With Iran - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Israeli authorities have voiced the country's readiness for resuming hostilities with Iran, CBS News reported on Friday citing sources.
The Israeli military is in its optimal posture both to resume kinetic actions against Iran, and return retaliatory attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic, the report said.
The government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
however prefers if the United States joins it in conducting the new round of strikes it is pushing for, the report said, further adding that it remains unclear if US President Donald Trump is keen on resuming hostilities with Iran.
On Wednesday, media reported that Trump is considering additional strikes against Iran amid Israeli pressure and new intelligence about Iran's growing capabilities and alleged work on its alleged biological and chemical weapons program. Netanyahu is reportedly pushing for up to a week-long military campaign.
The US leader on Thursday said that he is in no rush into any decision regarding resumed hostilities with Iran.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again.