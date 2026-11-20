https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/kiev-turned-ukraine-into-one-of-worlds-largest-drug-labs---russian-foreign-ministry-1125123818.html
Kiev Turned Ukraine Into One of World's Largest Drug Labs - Russian Foreign Ministry
Kiev Turned Ukraine Into One of World's Largest Drug Labs - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The Kiev regime, in close collaboration with the help of numerous Western NGOs, has turned Ukraine into one of the world's largest synthetic drug production laboratories, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
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"The Kiev regime, which, in close collaboration with drug trafficking and with the help of numerous Western NGOs, has turned its country not only into a large-scale transit point for smuggling prohibited substances but also into one of the world's largest synthetic drug production laboratories," Zakharova said in a statement.
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Kiev Turned Ukraine Into One of World's Largest Drug Labs - Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kiev regime, in close collaboration with the help of numerous Western NGOs, has turned Ukraine into one of the world's largest synthetic drug production laboratories, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"The Kiev regime, which, in close collaboration with drug trafficking and with the help of numerous Western NGOs, has turned its country not only into a large-scale transit point for smuggling prohibited substances but also into one of the world's largest synthetic drug production laboratories," Zakharova said in a statement.