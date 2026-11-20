https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/russia-rejects-any-form-of-ukraines-nato-membership---deputy-fm-1125117693.html

Russia Rejects Any Form of Ukraine’s NATO Membership - Deputy FM

Russia Rejects Any Form of Ukraine’s NATO Membership - Deputy FM

Sputnik International

The option of Ukraine joining NATO is completely unacceptable for Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

2026-11-20T09:20+0000

2026-11-20T09:20+0000

2026-11-20T09:20+0000

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"Finding even a formula for 'quasi-membership' in NATO for Kiev and searching for some kind of 'creative solution' in this area is an unacceptable option for us," Ryabkov told reporters. On Thursday, US special envoy Jared Kushner said that possible security guarantees for Ukraine would be similar to Article 5 of the NATO Charter.There is no understanding on a new round of trilateral negotiations on Ukraine, Sergey Ryabkov said."President [of Russia Vladimir Putin], while in China, noted our decision to invite representatives of the so-called Eurotroika to Moscow. This is from the nearest, what is currently being considered is in the works. As for the trilateral format as it was practiced, including the recent meeting in Abu Dhabi, there are no relevant agreements and understandings," Ryabkov told reporters when asked if preparations were underway for a new round of negotiations on Ukraine.The issue of the European negotiators' visit to Moscow is being worked out, Ryabkov said.Given the increasingly anti-Russian course and militarization of the European Union, Russia does not see much difference between it and NATO, Sergey Ryabkov said."We have repeatedly brought to the attention of our opponents, including in the European Union, that given the increasingly aggressive positioning of this group on the world stage and its pronounced anti-Russian course and claims to a significant role in the field of defense and security, the ongoing militarization of the European Union and individual countries, we do not see much difference between NATO and the EU," Ryabkov told reporters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/ukraines-possible-admission-to-nato-not-on-agenda---rubio-1124843231.html

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