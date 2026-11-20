https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/moscows-agricultural-exports-increase-by-14-1125118616.html
Moscow's Agricultural Exports Increase by 14%
Moscow's Agricultural Exports Increase by 14%
Sputnik International
Agricultural products account for more than one-third of Moscow's total industrial exports. Shipments rose by 14% in the first nine months of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry Maxim Liksutov said.
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"Under the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, the city provides support to export-orientated businesses. Agricultural products currently account for 38% of Moscow's total manufactured exports. In the first nine months of 2026, exports increased by 14% compared with the same period last year. Most shipments go to neighbouring countries, including Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Georgia. These markets account for more than 80% of Moscow's total agricultural exports," Liksutov said.In particular, food shipments to Georgia almost doubled in the first nine months of 2026. Exports to Uzbekistan went up by 65.2%, and shipments to Azerbaijan grew by 28% compared with the same period in 2025.
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Moscow's Agricultural Exports Increase by 14%
Agricultural products account for more than one-third of Moscow's total industrial exports. Shipments rose by 14% in the first nine months of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry Maxim Liksutov said.
"Under the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, the city provides support to export-orientated businesses. Agricultural products currently account for 38% of Moscow's total manufactured exports. In the first nine months of 2026, exports increased by 14% compared with the same period last year. Most shipments go to neighbouring countries, including Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Georgia. These markets account for more than 80% of Moscow's total agricultural exports," Liksutov said.
In particular, food shipments to Georgia almost doubled in the first nine months of 2026. Exports to Uzbekistan went up by 65.2%, and shipments to Azerbaijan grew by 28% compared with the same period in 2025.
"Moscow's products are also wanted in more distant markets, such as China and Mongolia. Demand is also rising in the Balkans: farm exports to Serbia grew 2.7 times between January and September compared with the same period last year. Anatoly Garbuzov, Moscow Government Minister and Head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy, said products that are especially popular in foreign markets include beverages, chocolate, sausages, processed meat products, sugar-based and flour-based confectionery, and health food products."