https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/part-of-us-agriculture-department-systems-disabled-due-to-cyberattack---reports-1125117091.html
Part of US Agriculture Department Systems Disabled Due to Cyberattack - Reports
Part of US Agriculture Department Systems Disabled Due to Cyberattack - Reports
Sputnik International
The US Department of Agriculture has disabled a number of internal information systems following a cyberattack, the Nextgov/FCW portal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter and internal department correspondence.
2026-11-20T09:04+0000
2026-11-20T09:04+0000
2026-11-20T09:04+0000
americas
us department of agriculture (usda)
us
cyber attack
cyber crime
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/105502/21/1055022148_0:180:1921:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_1c8d560418451df99ecbd23346cc6ec9.jpg
According to the report, after the cyberattack was identified, multi-day disruptions began in the department's internal systems, including services used to transfer financial assistance to US farmers. As a result, the agency was forced to disable a number of applications. Department employees also faced problems obtaining information on the status of applications for loans and other types of state support. According to an internal letter from the agency cited by the portal, after identifying the information security breach, department specialists were forced to reset the passwords of all databases and restart applications, which caused malfunctions in their operation. It is not yet known who is behind the alleged hack and whether a data leak occurred, the Nextgov/FCW report read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250429/spains-power-grid-operator-rules-out-cyberattack-as-cause-of-blackout-1121953353.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/105502/21/1055022148_0:0:1919:1439_1920x0_80_0_0_3b211ecd6cb248559588a2128f1fcc22.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us department of agriculture (usda), us, cyber attack, cyber crime
us department of agriculture (usda), us, cyber attack, cyber crime
Part of US Agriculture Department Systems Disabled Due to Cyberattack - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Agriculture has disabled a number of internal information systems following a cyberattack, the Nextgov/FCW portal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter and internal department correspondence.
According to the report, after the cyberattack
was identified, multi-day disruptions began in the department's internal systems, including services used to transfer financial assistance to US farmers. As a result, the agency was forced to disable a number of applications.
Department employees also faced problems obtaining information on the status of applications for loans and other types of state support.
According to an internal letter from the agency cited by the portal, after identifying the information security breach, department specialists were forced to reset the passwords of all databases and restart applications, which caused malfunctions in their operation.
It is not yet known who is behind the alleged hack and whether a data leak occurred, the Nextgov/FCW report read.