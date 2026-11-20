https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/patriarch-kirill-calls-churh-state-relations-in-russia-best-in-history-1125121707.html
Patriarch Kirill Calls Churh-State Relations in Russia Best in History
Patriarch Kirill Calls Churh-State Relations in Russia Best in History
Sputnik International
Relations between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Russian government are currently the best in the country's history, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia said.
2026-11-20T13:14+0000
2026-11-20T13:14+0000
2026-11-20T13:14+0000
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The patriarch is celebrating his 80th birthday this Friday. "The current period, if assessed objectively, is the best from the point of church-state relations, as well as support from the public, intellectuals and others who, unfortunately, did not always support the Church in the past, even during relatively favorable times of the 19th century," the patriarch said following a liturgy in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow. He stressed that favorable conditions should not be seen as a time for rest but as an opportunity to strengthen the Orthodox faith, recalling that the Church had repeatedly faced hardship and persecution throughout history. The patriarch also recalled the unprecedented persecution of Christians in Russia during the 20th century and urged believers to draw on the experience of previous generations. He emphasized the responsibility of the current generation of bishops and clergy to strengthen the faith and educate children and young people. The birthday liturgy was attended by members of the Holy Synod, representatives of Orthodox churches (Antiochian, Jerusalem, Serbian, Orthodox Church of the Czech Lands and Slovakia, Japan, Georgian, Bulgarian, Albanian, Macedonian), and senior Russian officials, including Sergey Kirienko, Igor Shchegolev and Dmitry Chernyshenko.
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Patriarch Kirill Calls Churh-State Relations in Russia Best in History
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Relations between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Russian government are currently the best in the country's history, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia said.
The patriarch is celebrating his 80th birthday this Friday.
"The current period, if assessed objectively, is the best from the point of church-state relations, as well as support from the public, intellectuals and others who, unfortunately, did not always support the Church in the past, even during relatively favorable times of the 19th century," the patriarch said following a liturgy in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow.
He stressed that favorable conditions should not be seen as a time for rest but as an opportunity to strengthen the Orthodox faith, recalling that the Church had repeatedly faced hardship and persecution throughout history.
The patriarch also recalled the unprecedented persecution of Christians in Russia
during the 20th century and urged believers to draw on the experience of previous generations. He emphasized the responsibility of the current generation of bishops and clergy to strengthen the faith and educate children and young people.
The birthday liturgy was attended by members of the Holy Synod, representatives of Orthodox churches (Antiochian, Jerusalem, Serbian, Orthodox Church of the Czech Lands and Slovakia, Japan, Georgian, Bulgarian, Albanian, Macedonian), and senior Russian officials, including Sergey Kirienko, Igor Shchegolev and Dmitry Chernyshenko.