https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/putin-discusses-with-rahmon-functioning-of-russian-military-base-in-tajikistan-1125120415.html

Putin Discusses With Rahmon Functioning of Russian Military Base in Tajikistan

Putin Discusses With Rahmon Functioning of Russian Military Base in Tajikistan

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed on Friday with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon the functioning of the Russian military base in Tajikistan, as well as the topic of regional security.

2026-11-20T11:07+0000

2026-11-20T11:07+0000

2026-11-20T11:07+0000

world

tajikistan

vladimir putin

dmitry peskov

emomali rahmon

russia

collective security treaty organization (csto)

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0b/14/1125120256_0:143:3134:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_5d35e8f8c1a2a7630cc6713c02c7a073.jpg

"Today we will have the opportunity, outside the framework of the CSTO, to talk separately about regional security and the functioning of our military base," Putin said at the meeting in Dushanbe.Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon stressed the importance of the continued presence of the Russian military base in Tajikistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon stressed the importance of the continued presence of the Russian military base in Tajikistan, Peskov said."The importance of the presence of our base here, the need to continue the presence of our base, as such a good element for stabilization, was emphasized. That is, there is a full understanding here," Peskov told reporters.Putin and Rahmon thoroughly discussed all bilateral issues, Peskov added.Chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Directorate Igor Kostyukov took part in the meeting between Putin and Rahmon in Dushanbe, the official said, adding that security issues were discussed.Additionally, Rahmon informed Putin about the situation in Afghanistan, the spokesman said, noting that the leaders will continue to communicate over lunch.Emomali Rahmon discussed with Vladimir Putin a wide range of issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, the press service of head of Tajikistan said."During the conversation, the Presidents exchanged views on important issues on the international and regional agenda," the statement said.Rahmon said at the meeting with Putin that he is interested in expanding investment cooperation with Russia.Rahmon also noted at the meeting with Putin the coordinated work of law enforcement agencies of Russia and Tajikistan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/russia-tajikistan-in-close-contact-on-security-issues---putin-1124658877.html

tajikistan

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

tajikistan, vladimir putin, dmitry peskov, emomali rahmon, russia, collective security treaty organization (csto)