https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/putin-discusses-with-rahmon-functioning-of-russian-military-base-in-tajikistan-1125120415.html
Putin Discusses With Rahmon Functioning of Russian Military Base in Tajikistan
Putin Discusses With Rahmon Functioning of Russian Military Base in Tajikistan
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed on Friday with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon the functioning of the Russian military base in Tajikistan, as well as the topic of regional security.
2026-11-20T11:07+0000
2026-11-20T11:07+0000
2026-11-20T11:07+0000
world
tajikistan
vladimir putin
dmitry peskov
emomali rahmon
russia
collective security treaty organization (csto)
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"Today we will have the opportunity, outside the framework of the CSTO, to talk separately about regional security and the functioning of our military base," Putin said at the meeting in Dushanbe.Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon stressed the importance of the continued presence of the Russian military base in Tajikistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon stressed the importance of the continued presence of the Russian military base in Tajikistan, Peskov said."The importance of the presence of our base here, the need to continue the presence of our base, as such a good element for stabilization, was emphasized. That is, there is a full understanding here," Peskov told reporters.Putin and Rahmon thoroughly discussed all bilateral issues, Peskov added.Chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Directorate Igor Kostyukov took part in the meeting between Putin and Rahmon in Dushanbe, the official said, adding that security issues were discussed.Additionally, Rahmon informed Putin about the situation in Afghanistan, the spokesman said, noting that the leaders will continue to communicate over lunch.Emomali Rahmon discussed with Vladimir Putin a wide range of issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, the press service of head of Tajikistan said."During the conversation, the Presidents exchanged views on important issues on the international and regional agenda," the statement said.Rahmon said at the meeting with Putin that he is interested in expanding investment cooperation with Russia.Rahmon also noted at the meeting with Putin the coordinated work of law enforcement agencies of Russia and Tajikistan.
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tajikistan, vladimir putin, dmitry peskov, emomali rahmon, russia, collective security treaty organization (csto)
tajikistan, vladimir putin, dmitry peskov, emomali rahmon, russia, collective security treaty organization (csto)
Putin Discusses With Rahmon Functioning of Russian Military Base in Tajikistan
DUSHANBE (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed on Friday with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon the functioning of the Russian military base in Tajikistan, as well as the topic of regional security.
"Today we will have the opportunity, outside the framework of the CSTO, to talk separately about regional security and the functioning of our military base," Putin said at the meeting in Dushanbe.
Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon stressed the importance of the continued presence of the Russian military base in Tajikistan
, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"The importance of the presence of our base here, the need to continue the presence of our base, as such a good element for stabilization, was emphasized. That is, there is a full understanding here," Peskov told reporters.
Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon stressed the importance of the continued presence of the Russian military base in Tajikistan, Peskov said.
"The importance of the presence of our base here, the need to continue the presence of our base, as such a good element for stabilization, was emphasized. That is, there is a full understanding here," Peskov told reporters.
Putin and Rahmon thoroughly discussed all bilateral issues, Peskov added.
Chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Directorate Igor Kostyukov took part in the meeting between Putin and Rahmon in Dushanbe, the official said, adding that security issues were discussed.
"They have now thoroughly ... [discussed] current matters that are being monitored during the work of the intergovernmental commission. The current issues have all been discussed. We also had a separate conversation with the military, with representatives of the Ministry of Defense who are here," Peskov told reporters.
Additionally, Rahmon informed Putin about the situation in Afghanistan, the spokesman said, noting that the leaders will continue to communicate over lunch.
Emomali Rahmon discussed with Vladimir Putin
a wide range of issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, the press service of head of Tajikistan said.
"During the conversation, the Presidents exchanged views on important issues on the international and regional agenda," the statement said.
Rahmon said at the meeting with Putin that he is interested in expanding investment cooperation with Russia.
"[Rahmon and Putin in Dushanbe ] had a fruitful exchange of views on issues of ensuring security and stability in the region," the statement said.
Rahmon also noted at the meeting with Putin the coordinated work of law enforcement agencies of Russia and Tajikistan.