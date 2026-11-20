https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/russia-forces-continues-strikes-against-infrastructure-used-by-ukrainian-forces-1125116799.html
Russia Forces Continues Strikes Against Infrastructure Used by Ukrainian Forces
Russia Forces Continues Strikes Against Infrastructure Used by Ukrainian Forces
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck the Zatoka railway bridge in the Odessa region, used for transit transportation of military goods, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-11-20T07:48+0000
2026-11-20T07:48+0000
2026-11-20T07:48+0000
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Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike with precision weapons of land, sea and air bases, unmanned aerial vehicles at enterprises of the defense industry complex of Ukraine, warehouse terminals, energy facilities, transport and port infrastructure, as well as naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine. Russian troops also struck a factory in Brovary that produces components of solid rocket fuel for FP-9 tactical missiles, a Fire Point enterprise in the Kiev region that builds FP-7 Flamingo cruise missiles, and a Lviv State Aviation Repair Plant enterprise that produces FP-9 missiles and FP-5 Flamingo cruise missiles, as well as long- and medium-range UAVs, the statement read. Russian military also hit a warehouse used to store cruise missiles in the Nikolaev region, which were used to strike civilian targets in Russia's territory, locomotives used to transport military cargo trains in the areas of Dnepropetrovsk and Korosten stations, as well as electrical substations in Dnepropetrovsk, Chernigov, Lvov regions, and a thermal power plant in the Ivano-Frankovsk region. "At the sea crossing, a marine vessel of the dry cargo type, which was delivering military cargo to the port of Odessa, was struck," the ministry added.
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Russia Forces Continues Strikes Against Infrastructure Used by Ukrainian Forces
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck the Zatoka railway bridge in the Odessa region, used for transit transportation of military goods, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike with precision weapons of land, sea and air bases, unmanned aerial vehicles at enterprises of the defense industry complex of Ukraine, warehouse terminals, energy facilities, transport and port infrastructure, as well as naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine.
"In the Odessa region, the Zatoka railway bridge, used for transit transportation of military goods by road and rail, was hit," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian troops also struck a factory in Brovary that produces components of solid rocket fuel for FP-9 tactical missiles, a Fire Point enterprise in the Kiev region that builds FP-7 Flamingo cruise missiles, and a Lviv State Aviation Repair Plant enterprise that produces FP-9 missiles and FP-5 Flamingo cruise missiles, as well as long- and medium-range UAVs, the statement read.
"As a result of the strike, the following highway and railway bridges used for the transit of weapons, military and special equipment of the armed forces of Ukraine to the combat zone in Donbass were hit in the city of Kiev and the Kiev region," the ministry said.
Russian military
also hit a warehouse used to store cruise missiles in the Nikolaev region, which were used to strike civilian targets in Russia's territory, locomotives used to transport military cargo trains in the areas of Dnepropetrovsk and Korosten stations, as well as electrical substations in Dnepropetrovsk, Chernigov, Lvov regions, and a thermal power plant in the Ivano-Frankovsk region.
"At the sea crossing, a marine vessel of the dry cargo type, which was delivering military cargo to the port of Odessa, was struck," the ministry added.