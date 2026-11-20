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Russia Hits Logistic Center in Chernigov Region Storing Cargo for Ukraine Forces - MoD
Russia Hits Logistic Center in Chernigov Region Storing Cargo for Ukraine Forces - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces hit a logistics center in the city of Gorodnya in Chernigov region, where supplies for the armed forces of Ukraine were stored and distributed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
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"As a result of the strikes, the logistics center in the village of Gorodnya, Chernigov region, which carried out the storage and distribution of military goods entering the armed forces of Ukraine, was hit," the statement said. The Slobozhanskaya thermal power plant was struck in Kharkov region, which supplies military industry enterprises to Ukraine, struck, the ministry said, adding that a logistics center in Chernigov region, where cargo for Ukrainian armed forces was stored and distributed was also hit. A railway locomotive used in the transportation of goods for the armed forces of Ukraine was struck in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the ministry said.
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Russia Hits Logistic Center in Chernigov Region Storing Cargo for Ukraine Forces - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces hit a logistics center in the city of Gorodnya in Chernigov region, where supplies for the armed forces of Ukraine were stored and distributed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"As a result of the strikes, the logistics center in the village of Gorodnya, Chernigov region, which carried out the storage and distribution of military goods entering the armed forces of Ukraine, was hit," the statement said.
The Slobozhanskaya thermal power plant was struck in Kharkov region, which supplies military industry enterprises to Ukraine
, struck, the ministry said, adding that a logistics center in Chernigov region, where cargo for Ukrainian armed forces was stored and distributed was also hit.
"In the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region, a marine vessel of the dry cargo type was delivering dual-use cargo to support the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as the port infrastructure reassigned for unloading military cargo," the statement said.
A railway locomotive used in the transportation of goods for the armed forces of Ukraine was struck in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the ministry said.