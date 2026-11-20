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Russia-Iran Relations Reach Historic High - Iranian Diplomat
Russia-Iran Relations Reach Historic High - Iranian Diplomat
Sputnik International
Russia-Iran cooperation has reached the highest level in the entire history of bilateral relations and is of a comprehensive strategic nature, Mojtaba Ferdosipour, the head of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Cairo, told Sputnik on Friday.
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"Coordination between Tehran and Moscow has reached a historic high today. We are talking about comprehensive strategic coordination, not temporary or tactical interaction limited to any single issue," Ferdosipour said. The leadership of the two countries, foreign policy agencies, and national security councils maintain a daily dialogue, the diplomat added. The joint cooperation plan for 2024-2026 is being implemented in full and covers energy, transport, agriculture, industry, peaceful nuclear technologies, and military‑technical cooperation in the defense sector. Ferdosipour emphasized that Moscow and Tehran coordinate their positions in the UN Security Council, the SCO, BRICS, and the IAEA as well.
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russia, iran, tehran, un security council (unsc), shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
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Russia-Iran Relations Reach Historic High - Iranian Diplomat
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Russia-Iran cooperation has reached the highest level in the entire history of bilateral relations and is of a comprehensive strategic nature, Mojtaba Ferdosipour, the head of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Cairo, told Sputnik on Friday.
"Coordination between Tehran and Moscow has reached a historic high today. We are talking about comprehensive strategic coordination, not temporary or tactical interaction limited to any single issue," Ferdosipour said.
The leadership of the two countries, foreign policy agencies, and national security councils maintain a daily dialogue, the diplomat added.
The joint cooperation plan for 2024-2026 is being implemented in full and covers energy, transport, agriculture, industry, peaceful nuclear technologies, and military‑technical cooperation in the defense sector.
Ferdosipour emphasized that Moscow and Tehran coordinate their positions in the UN Security Council, the SCO, BRICS
, and the IAEA as well.