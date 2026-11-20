https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/trade-within-brics-exceeds-1trn---russian-deputy-fm-1125120792.html
Trade Within BRICS Exceeds $1Trn - Russian Deputy FM
Trade Within BRICS Exceeds $1Trn - Russian Deputy FM
Sputnik International
Trade among BRICS member states has reached $1.2 trillion, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.
2026-11-20T11:47+0000
2026-11-20T11:47+0000
2026-11-20T11:47+0000
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"Trade among [BRICS] member states has reached $1.2 trillion. Perhaps one day, when citing this figure, we might use a different currency, but life is more complex than any theoretical model. We shall continue moving in this direction," Ryabkov said at the International BRICS Young Women's Forum. The Russian official emphasized that the BRICS nations' influence goes beyond trade. India's current BRICS chairmanship has already conducted a global program of events of different levels, formats, and focus, Ryabkov said. This allowed for substantial progress in a number of very important issues in all key areas, from politics to humanitarian contracts, Ryabkov also said. The deputy foreign minister noted that following the 18th BRICS summit that took place in New Delhi in September, member-states issued a declaration reflecting their commitment to implementing economic initiatives, in particular finance mechanisms that are not exposed to external risks, settlement infrastructure, as well as the launch of a grain exchange.
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Trade Within BRICS Exceeds $1Trn - Russian Deputy FM
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Trade among BRICS member states has reached $1.2 trillion, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.
"Trade among [BRICS] member states has reached $1.2 trillion. Perhaps one day, when citing this figure, we might use a different currency, but life is more complex than any theoretical model. We shall continue moving in this direction," Ryabkov said at the International BRICS Young Women's Forum.
The Russian official emphasized that the BRICS nations'
influence goes beyond trade.
"There is not only economic weight beyond these figures, but also a growing ability of BRICS nations to defend their interests and offer solutions to key issues on the international agenda," the deputy foreign minister added.
India's current BRICS chairmanship has already conducted a global program of events of different levels, formats, and focus, Ryabkov said.
This allowed for substantial progress in a number of very important issues in all key areas, from politics to humanitarian contracts, Ryabkov also said.
The deputy foreign minister noted that following the 18th BRICS summit that took place in New Delhi in September, member-states issued a declaration reflecting their commitment to implementing economic initiatives, in particular finance mechanisms that are not exposed to external risks, settlement infrastructure, as well as the launch of a grain exchange.