https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/russia-warns-of-response-if-nuclear-deployment-limits-near-its-borders-are-lifted-1125122443.html

Russia Warns of Response if Nuclear Deployment Limits Near Its Borders Are Lifted

Russia Warns of Response if Nuclear Deployment Limits Near Its Borders Are Lifted

Sputnik International

The lifting of restrictions on the deployment of nuclear weapons near Russia's borders will trigger retaliatory measures, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Dmitry Polyansky said on Friday.

2026-11-20T13:26+0000

2026-11-20T13:26+0000

2026-11-20T13:26+0000

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Referring to media reports, he said that Poland had sent a request to participate in NATO nuclear missions and to train F-35 pilots in the use of US nuclear bombs. "The exercises of the 'coalition of the willing' are taking place in the same Poland, not far from the Kaliningrad region. And in Germany, they are seriously discussing participation in joint nuclear missions with France, contrary to the Two Plus Four Agreement and the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons Treaty. I will say directly: the lifting of restrictions on the deployment of nuclear weapons near our borders will become a reason for response measures by Russia's strategic deterrence forces. Is this what you are seeking?" Polyansky said. The Two Plus Four Agreement is an international agreement that allowed the reunification of Germany in October 1990. It was signed by the Federal Republic of Germany and the German Democratic Republic on the one side, and the four powers which had occupied Germany at the end of World War II in Europe, namely, France, the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom and the United States, on the other side.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/diplomats-remind-europe-of-russias-possible-response-to-threats-on-kaliningrad---kremlin-1124813218.html

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