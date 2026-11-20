https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/russian-forces-pound-ukraines-supply-lines-inflict-heavy-troop-losses-over-past-week-1125120616.html
Russia Pounds Ukraine’s Supply Lines, Inflicting Heavy Troop Losses Over Past Week
Russia Pounds Ukraine’s Supply Lines, Inflicting Heavy Troop Losses Over Past Week
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost over 2,375 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-11-20T11:19+0000
2026-11-20T11:19+0000
2026-11-20T11:43+0000
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This is in addition to:"Air defense systems shot down 11 guided aerial bombs, 13 Flamingo cruise missiles, eight Neptune long-range cruise missiles, two US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, as well as 6,808 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement added.
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ukraine, russia, russian defense ministry, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), strike, missile strike, air strike, russian armed forces
Russia Pounds Ukraine’s Supply Lines, Inflicting Heavy Troop Losses Over Past Week
11:19 GMT 20.11.2026 (Updated: 11:43 GMT 20.11.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 2,375 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Over 1,150 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past week by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 1,360 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 1,495 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 1,150 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 145 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"The losses of the Ukrainian forces amounted to two tanks, 42 armored fighting vehicles, 51 vehicles, two field artillery guns, 16 electronic warfare and counter-battery stations," the ministry said.
"Air defense systems shot down 11 guided aerial bombs, 13 Flamingo cruise missiles, eight Neptune long-range cruise missiles, two US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, as well as 6,808 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement added.