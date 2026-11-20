https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/russian-mfa-spox-thanks-china-for-organizing-apec-summit-in-shenzhen-1125121831.html
Russian MFA Spox Thanks China for Organizing APEC Shenzhen Summit
Russian MFA Spox Thanks China for Organizing APEC Shenzhen Summit
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday thanked Chinese officials and Shenzhen residents for organizing the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
2026-11-20T13:16+0000
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"I would like to thank all our Chinese colleges, friends and citizens who put so much effort in the organization of events in Shenzhen. It was clear that they were making an incredible effort and giving it their all," Zakharova told a briefing. She noted that the citizens of Shenzhen welcomed visitors with patience and warmth despite the inconveniences and restrictions because of the event. The summit served as a successful conclusion to a busy year for China, which held the APEC chairmanship, Zakharova said, adding that the Russian delegation led by President Vladimir Putin had actively participated in the events. She also noted that Russia’s bid to chair APEC in 2035 was gaining support. On Wednesday, Putin announced that Russia had submitted its bid to chair the forum in 2035 and hoped it would receive support.
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russia, maria zakharova, vladimir putin, china, shenzhen, apec, asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec)
russia, maria zakharova, vladimir putin, china, shenzhen, apec, asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec)
Russian MFA Spox Thanks China for Organizing APEC Shenzhen Summit
13:16 GMT 20.11.2026 (Updated: 13:23 GMT 20.11.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday thanked Chinese officials and Shenzhen residents for organizing the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
"I would like to thank all our Chinese colleges, friends and citizens who put so much effort in the organization of events in Shenzhen. It was clear that they were making an incredible effort and giving it their all," Zakharova told a briefing.
She noted that the citizens of Shenzhen welcomed visitors with patience and warmth despite the inconveniences and restrictions because of the event.
The summit served as a successful conclusion to a busy year for China, which held the APEC
chairmanship, Zakharova said, adding that the Russian delegation led by President Vladimir Putin had actively participated in the events.
"Our country has confirmed a steady presence in Asian markets. As well as the leading role as a supplier of energy resources, food and high-tech products, opportunities to use Russian transport, logistics and implementation of projects in the spheres of peaceful use of nuclear energy, digitalization and investment opportunities of the Russian Far East," Zakharova said.
She also noted that Russia’s bid to chair APEC in 2035 was gaining support.
On Wednesday, Putin announced that Russia had submitted its bid to chair the forum in 2035 and hoped it would receive support.