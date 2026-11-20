https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/russias-osce-envoy-urges-public-assessment-of-discrimination-against-athletes-1125123431.html

Russia's OSCE Envoy Urges Public Assessment of Discrimination Against Athletes

Russia's OSCE Envoy Urges Public Assessment of Discrimination Against Athletes

Sputnik International

Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyansky on Friday called on the organization's relevant executive bodies to publicly assess the discriminatory measures taken against Russian athletes.

2026-11-20T15:50+0000

2026-11-20T15:50+0000

2026-11-20T15:50+0000

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"We strongly urge the leadership of the organization's relevant executive bodies to respond to the current situation and provide an unequivocal public assessment of the discriminatory steps taken against our athletes. 'Quiet diplomacy' is not enough here," he said during a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council. The event was closed to the press. The text of the Russian side's statement has been obtained by Sputnik. In his remarks, Polyansky cited several instances of discrimination against Russian athletes. He said that, as of November 16, Norway has restricted the entry of Russian and Belarusian athletes, including those competing under a neutral status, and that similar measures have been adopted in Finland. In this regard, the Russian diplomat said that OSCE participating states must take concrete efforts to protect athletes from discrimination. He also said that the arbitrary treatment of Russian athletes could be repeated against any other country. Canadian authorities reportedly intend to bar Russian hockey players from participating in the upcoming World Junior Championship, scheduled to take place from December 26, 2026, to January 5, 2027, in the Canadian cities of Edmonton and Red Deer. Furthermore, despite a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to reinstate Russian national hockey teams in international competition, the national hockey federations of seven European countries, namely, Austria, Denmark, Latvia, Norway, Finland, the Czech Republic and Sweden, have announced their refusal to play against Russian teams at the World Hockey Championship in Germany. Russia has repeatedly criticized restrictions imposed on its students, scholars, cultural figures and athletes, opposing the politicization of education, science, culture and sports. Moscow has stated that discrimination based on nationality is unacceptable, as is the use of humanitarian ties as a tool for political pressure.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/states-refusing-to-issue-visa-for-russian-athletes-will-not-host-comps---european-aquatics-1124870376.html

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