https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/trump-xi-agree-ai-should-not-be-allowed-to-decide-on-major-military-actions---bessent-1125124278.html
Trump, Xi Agree AI Should Not Be Allowed to Decide on Major Military Actions - Bessent
Trump, Xi Agree AI Should Not Be Allowed to Decide on Major Military Actions - Bessent
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in Shenzhen agreed on the importance of humans making the final military decisions, not the artificial intelligence (AI), US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Friday.
2026-11-20T16:45+0000
2026-11-20T16:45+0000
2026-11-20T16:45+0000
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"I think it was very important that the president, President Trump, and President Xi agreed that humans should always be involved in any military decisions that SI [super intelligence] makes, and the SI should not be allowed to be autonomous for major military actions," Bessent told CNBC. Earlier this month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that autonomous weapons systems are politically unacceptable and must be banned from use and distribution. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit took place in Chinese city of Shenzhen from November 18-19. APEC comprises 21 countries of the Asia-Pacific region, including Russia. These countries account for over 60% of global GDP, 36% of the world's population, and 50% of global trade.
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donald trump, antonio guterres, asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec), apec, xi jinping, artificial intelligence (ai), ai
donald trump, antonio guterres, asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec), apec, xi jinping, artificial intelligence (ai), ai
Trump, Xi Agree AI Should Not Be Allowed to Decide on Major Military Actions - Bessent
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in Shenzhen agreed on the importance of humans making the final military decisions, not the artificial intelligence (AI), US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Friday.
"I think it was very important that the president, President Trump, and President Xi agreed that humans should always be involved in any military decisions that SI [super intelligence] makes, and the SI should not be allowed to be autonomous for major military actions," Bessent told CNBC.
Earlier this month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that autonomous weapons systems are politically unacceptable and must be banned from use and distribution.
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation
(APEC) summit took place in Chinese city of Shenzhen from November 18-19. APEC comprises 21 countries of the Asia-Pacific region, including Russia. These countries account for over 60% of global GDP, 36% of the world's population, and 50% of global trade.