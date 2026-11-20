https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/trump-xi-had-robust-discussion-on-nuclear-non-proliferation-at-apec-summit---bessent-1125124052.html
Trump, Xi Had 'Robust Discussion' on Nuclear Non-Proliferation at APEC Summit - Bessent
Trump, Xi Had 'Robust Discussion' on Nuclear Non-Proliferation at APEC Summit - Bessent
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the APEC summit had a detailed conversation about containing the growth of nuclear weapons, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Friday.
2026-11-20T16:42+0000
2026-11-20T16:42+0000
2026-11-20T16:42+0000
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"On the nuclear proliferation front, there was very robust discussion on what can be done in terms of containing the growth of nuclear weapons," Bessent told CNBC. The two leaders also talked about trade policy and artificial intelligence, he added. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit took place in Chinese city of Shenzhen from November 18-19. APEC comprises 21 countries of the Asia-Pacific region, including Russia. These countries account for over 60% of global GDP, 36% of the world's population, and 50% of global trade.
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donald trump, china, asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec), apec
Trump, Xi Had 'Robust Discussion' on Nuclear Non-Proliferation at APEC Summit - Bessent
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the APEC summit had a detailed conversation about containing the growth of nuclear weapons, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Friday.
"On the nuclear proliferation front, there was very robust discussion on what can be done in terms of containing the growth of nuclear weapons," Bessent told CNBC.
The two leaders also talked about trade policy and artificial intelligence, he added.
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation
(APEC) summit took place in Chinese city of Shenzhen from November 18-19. APEC comprises 21 countries of the Asia-Pacific region, including Russia. These countries account for over 60% of global GDP, 36% of the world's population, and 50% of global trade.