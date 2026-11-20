https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/uk-military-admits-carrying-out-cyberattacks-against-russia-1125121587.html
UK Military Admits Carrying Out Cyberattacks Against Russia
UK Military Admits Carrying Out Cyberattacks Against Russia
Sputnik International
Commander of the United Kingdom's Cyber and Specialist Operations Command Rob Magowan on Friday acknowledged that the British military conducts operations against Russia, China, Iran and other countries in cyberspace.
2026-11-20T13:11+0000
2026-11-20T13:11+0000
2026-11-20T13:11+0000
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In an interview with Sky News, Magowan said that cyberspace has become increasingly important in warfare. He also confirmed that the UK National Cyber Force carries out cyberattacks against other countries. NATO countries have repeatedly accused Moscow of various "malicious" activities, including disinformation campaigns, cyberattacks, and other hybrid operations, without ever providing any evidence. Russia has consistently rejected such accusations, dismissing them as groundless. The Cyber and Specialist Operations Command was established in the UK in 2020. Its activities are classified.
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UK Military Admits Carrying Out Cyberattacks Against Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Commander of the United Kingdom's Cyber and Specialist Operations Command Rob Magowan on Friday acknowledged that the British military conducts operations against Russia, China, Iran and other countries in cyberspace.
In an interview with Sky News, Magowan said that cyberspace has become increasingly important in warfare. He also confirmed that the UK National Cyber Force carries out cyberattacks against other countries.
"Absolutely - and we've been clear about that. There are a range of threats around the world and we've been very clear that Russia, China, Iran, North Korea are a threat to our way of life," he said, answering a question whom the attacks are targeting.
NATO
countries have repeatedly accused Moscow of various "malicious" activities, including disinformation campaigns, cyberattacks, and other hybrid operations, without ever providing any evidence. Russia has consistently rejected such accusations, dismissing them as groundless.
The Cyber and Specialist Operations Command was established in the UK in 2020. Its activities are classified.