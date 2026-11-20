https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/us-government-accountability-office-reports-pentagons-persistent-munitions-shortages-1125118073.html
US Government Accountability Office Reports Pentagon's Persistent Munitions Shortages
US Government Accountability Office Reports Pentagon's Persistent Munitions Shortages
Sputnik International
The Pentagon continues to face a persistent shortage of several key types of munitions, with the situation regarding their stockpiles and production base having worsened amid the conflict with Iran in 2026, according to a report released by the US Government Accountability Office (GAO).
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"The Department of Defense has faced persistent munitions shortages... the Army's ramp up in production of 155 millimeter artillery shells to address shortages exacerbated by U.S. support to allies and partners was not driven by DOD's total munitions requirement," the GAO said. It said the Pentagon's leadership admitted a shortage of key munitions in 2025. The 2026 conflict with Iran has heightened the importance of addressing munitions stockpile and industrial base challenges, it said. "A key part of military readiness is having a reliable supply of munitions, including bombs, missiles, and torpedoes... The 2026 conflict with Iran only reinforced the challenges with the munitions inventory," the statement said. It said the Pentagon does not have an "overarching plan that identifies long-term goals, strategies, or ways to measure its progress." The Department of War and its services can be "reactive to global events rather than driven by total requirements," the statement said.
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US Government Accountability Office Reports Pentagon's Persistent Munitions Shortages
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Pentagon continues to face a persistent shortage of several key types of munitions, with the situation regarding their stockpiles and production base having worsened amid the conflict with Iran in 2026, according to a report released by the US Government Accountability Office (GAO).
"The Department of Defense has faced persistent munitions shortages... the Army's ramp up in production of 155 millimeter artillery shells to address shortages exacerbated by U.S. support to allies and partners was not driven by DOD's total munitions requirement," the GAO said.
It said the Pentagon's leadership admitted a shortage of key munitions in 2025.
"In 2025, the Department of Defense (DOD) Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment testified that DOD had a shortage of several key munitions. DOD has taken steps to improve its munitions inventory shortages by, among other things, establishing munitions working groups focused on identifying ways to increase munition production," the GAO said.
The 2026 conflict with Iran
has heightened the importance of addressing munitions stockpile and industrial base challenges, it said.
"A key part of military readiness is having a reliable supply of munitions, including bombs, missiles, and torpedoes... The 2026 conflict with Iran only reinforced the challenges with the munitions inventory," the statement said.
It said the Pentagon does not have an "overarching plan that identifies long-term goals, strategies, or ways to measure its progress."
The Department of War and its services can be "reactive to global events rather than driven by total requirements," the statement said.