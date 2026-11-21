https://sputnikglobe.com/20261121/abandoning-russian-gas-will-raise-expenditure-of-europeans---slovak-lawmaker-1125125617.html
Abandoning Russian Gas Will Raise Expenditure of Europeans - Slovak Lawmaker
Abandoning Russian Gas Will Raise Expenditure of Europeans - Slovak Lawmaker
Sputnik International
Abandoning Russian gas without providing a technically practical and affordable alternative may lead to an increase in spending by European households and enterprises, so EU countries need to think about their national interests rather than ideological decisions, deputy speaker of the Slovak parliament Tibor Gaspar told Sputnik.
2026-11-21T07:20+0000
2026-11-21T07:20+0000
2026-11-21T07:20+0000
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Under the European Union's current plan, a complete ban on Russian LNG imports is set to take effect on January 1, 2027, while imports of Russian pipeline gas are to be fully phased out by the fall of the same year. In April, Slovakia filed a lawsuit with the Court of Justice of the European Union challenging the bloc's ban on Russian gas imports. He noted that each country has the right to pursue an energy policy in line with its needs and opportunities. "Slovakia is a country that does not have an outlet to the sea, with developed energy infrastructure and historically formed ties with energy suppliers. Hence, we need to act with a special responsibility when making such decisions," Gaspar said. In late June, Slovakia's state-owned energy company SPP told Sputnik that the planned phaseout of Russian gas would create a dependence on LNG supplies rather than achieve a genuine diversification.
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Abandoning Russian Gas Will Raise Expenditure of Europeans - Slovak Lawmaker
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Abandoning Russian gas without providing a technically practical and affordable alternative may lead to an increase in spending by European households and enterprises, so EU countries need to think about their national interests rather than ideological decisions, deputy speaker of the Slovak parliament Tibor Gaspar told Sputnik.
Under the European Union's current plan, a complete ban on Russian LNG imports is set to take effect on January 1, 2027, while imports of Russian pipeline gas
are to be fully phased out by the fall of the same year. In April, Slovakia filed a lawsuit with the Court of Justice of the European Union challenging the bloc's ban on Russian gas imports.
"Abandoning one supplier without ensuring a technically accessible and cost-efficient alternative may lead to increase in spending of both households and enterprises. I believe that other countries need to primarily carefully take into account their own national interests and not let ideological decisions predominate over economic reality," Gaspar said, in answer to a question about the consequences of the EU's ban on Russian gas imports.
He noted that each country has the right to pursue an energy policy in line with its needs and opportunities.
"Slovakia is a country that does not have an outlet to the sea, with developed energy infrastructure and historically formed ties with energy suppliers. Hence, we need to act with a special responsibility when making such decisions," Gaspar said.
In late June, Slovakia's state-owned energy company SPP told Sputnik that the planned phaseout of Russian gas would create a dependence on LNG supplies rather than achieve a genuine diversification.
17 January 2024, 13:38 GMT