https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/putin-calls-russia-one-of-key-players-in-global-gas-market-1124948942.html

Putin Calls Russia One of Key Players in Global Gas Market

Putin Calls Russia One of Key Players in Global Gas Market

Sputnik International

Russia is one of the key players in the global gas market and ranks first in terms of natural gas reserves, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

2026-10-27T12:05+0000

2026-10-27T12:05+0000

2026-10-27T12:05+0000

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vladimir putin

gas exporting countries forum (gecf)

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liquefied natural gas (lng)

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"Russia is one of the key players in the global gas market. We rank first in the world in terms of natural gas reserves and second in terms of its production," Putin said at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Moscow. Any attempts to exclude Russia from the global gas market have serious consequences, including rising costs for other countries, Putin explained. Europe is dealing a blow to its own industry and the social sector by shunning Russian gas, Putin added.Vladimir Putin called for strengthening cooperation among gas-exporting countries, with a focus on relying on sovereign technologies.The main problem in the global gas market today is related to supply disruptions, as large volumes of supply have been lost from the market, the Russian president added."It is necessary to work on optimizing transport routes, taking into account the geographical location of the forum's member countries," Putin said.Global gas prices have risen sharply, but they could just as sharply fall back, Putin said."Prices have risen sharply, but we understand that they could just as sharply fall back, returning to their previous levels," Putin said.The global gas industry is currently experiencing upheavals, the Russian president added.The Gas Exporting Countries Forum member countries account for 70% of global gas reserves, Vladimir Putin said.Dialogue among GECF member countries is developing without behind-the-scenes intrigues or attempts to manipulate the market, Putin underscored.GECF countries make a significant contribution to ensuring global energy security, Putin added."Each country determines for itself which type of generation to develop: hydrocarbon, nuclear, hydropower or renewable energy sources. However, today a quarter of the energy balance of the planet is accounted for by gas," Putin said.The role of natural gas as a pillar of global energy in international trade will only strengthen, Putin concluded.The global gas demand will grow to 5.5 trillion cubic meters per year by mid century, while international supplies will amount to 1.7 trillion cubic meters, Vladimir Putin said.About half of the world's gas trade now consists of LNG, Putin said on."LNG now accounts for about half of the global gas trade," Putin said at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum summit in Moscow.The joint actions of the OPEC+ ensure predictable oil market conditions, as well as stable supply volumes, Vladimir Putin said."There is a successful multilateral experience in balancing another key hydrocarbon market — oil, where joint actions in the OPEC+ format have ensured market predictability and stable supply volumes," Putin said.Investments in the gas industry must be long-term, Vladimir Putin said."Clearly, we are talking about large-scale, long-term investments, and one cannot rely solely on the current high-price environment. Such investments should, first and foremost, be based on long-term contracts, arrangements where a gas buyer plans energy supplies for the economy, the social sector, and development of the territory, etc. over the long term, while the gas supplier gains certainty regarding sales, allowing them to invest in new projects with a guaranteed return," Putin said.Vladimir Putin proposed to expand consultations in the Gas Exporting Countries Forumformat on crisis situations in the global gas market.Global demand for gas will continue to grow, and it is necessary to increase its supply, Putin added."The Gas Exporting Countries Forum, its participants and observers, have the resources and capabilities to solve the most difficult tasks in the gas industry and in the entire global energy sector," Putin said.Russia, for its part, is ready to make a significant contribution to this work, Putin added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/accessibility-of-natural-gas-in-russia-higher-than-in-any-other-country---gazprom-ceo-1124758949.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/russia-interested-in-all-profitable-energy-markets-for-its-gas-exports---kremlin-1124938046.html

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vladimir putin, gas exporting countries forum (gecf), russia, liquefied natural gas (lng), gas, natural gas, russian gas, gas supplies