https://sputnikglobe.com/20261121/almost-50-of-germans-support-cutting-or-ending-aid-to-ukraine--poll-1125128107.html
Almost 50% of Germans Support Cutting or Ending Aid to Ukraine – Poll
Almost 50% of Germans Support Cutting or Ending Aid to Ukraine – Poll
Sputnik International
Nearly half of Germans want financial and military support for Ukraine to be scaled back or completely stopped, a survey conducted for the Welt am Sonntag newspaper by the YouGov pollster showed on Saturday.
2026-11-21T12:43+0000
2026-11-21T12:43+0000
2026-11-21T12:43+0000
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Some 49% favored reducing or completely halting aid to Ukraine, while 39% called for continuing or even increasing it. A further 11% were undecided. People in eastern Germany were more skeptical, with only 25% there in favor of maintaining or increasing support for Kiev, compared with 42% in western Germany. Russia has repeatedly criticized the West for providing financial and military support to Kiev, warning that it is prolonging the conflict and hindering its settlement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/european-unity-on-ukraine-negotiating-strategy-shows-cracks-ahead-of-putin-xi-trump-summit-1125088826.html
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germany, ukraine, kiev, aid, military aid, western aid, foreign aid, financial aid
Almost 50% of Germans Support Cutting or Ending Aid to Ukraine – Poll
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nearly half of Germans want financial and military support for Ukraine to be scaled back or completely stopped, a survey conducted for the Welt am Sonntag newspaper by the YouGov pollster showed on Saturday.
Some 49% favored reducing or completely halting aid to Ukraine, while 39% called for continuing or even increasing it. A further 11% were undecided.
People in eastern Germany were more skeptical, with only 25% there in favor of maintaining or increasing support for Kiev, compared with 42% in western Germany
.
Russia has repeatedly criticized the West for providing financial and military support to Kiev, warning that it is prolonging the conflict and hindering its settlement.