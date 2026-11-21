https://sputnikglobe.com/20261121/around-21500-people-rally-in-paris-against-rising-living-costs---reports-1125128770.html
Around 21,500 People Rally in Paris Against Rising Living Costs - Reports
Around 21,500 People Rally in Paris Against Rising Living Costs - Reports
Sputnik International
Around 21,500 people took part in a demonstration in Paris on Saturday to protest against the rising cost of living, media reported, citing police.
2026-11-21T16:55+0000
2026-11-21T16:55+0000
2026-11-21T16:55+0000
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The Paris police prefecture noted that the march proceeded peacefully, with no incidents reported. About 150,000 demonstrators reportedly rallied nationwide during the sixth consecutive Saturday. Protests began in France in mid-September, when high school students took to the streets in Paris suburbs demanding improvements to the condition of schools. Later, they were joined by those dissatisfied with rising prices in the country, and the actions spread to other regions. The largest-scale event was a nationwide demonstration on October 17, which, according to the Interior Ministry, involved approximately 550,000 people. French law enforcement used tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons against the protesters.
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Around 21,500 People Rally in Paris Against Rising Living Costs - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Around 21,500 people took part in a demonstration in Paris on Saturday to protest against the rising cost of living, media reported, citing police.
The Paris police prefecture noted that the march proceeded peacefully, with no incidents reported.
About 150,000 demonstrators reportedly rallied nationwide during the sixth consecutive Saturday.
Protests began
in France in mid-September, when high school students took to the streets in Paris suburbs demanding improvements to the condition of schools. Later, they were joined by those dissatisfied with rising prices in the country, and the actions spread to other regions.
The largest-scale event was a nationwide demonstration on October 17, which, according to the Interior Ministry, involved approximately 550,000 people. French law enforcement used tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons against the protesters.