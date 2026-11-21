https://sputnikglobe.com/20261121/protesters-in-hamburg-demand-german-chancellor-merzs-resignation-1125126265.html

Protesters in Hamburg Demand German Chancellor Merz's Resignation

Protesters in Hamburg Demand German Chancellor Merz's Resignation

Sputnik International

Participants in a multi-thousand-strong protest by the youth movement Gen Z regelt (Gen Z Decides) in central Hamburg demanded the resignation of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz over his militarization policy at the expense of the social sector, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported from the scene.

2026-11-21T07:41+0000

2026-11-21T07:41+0000

2026-11-21T07:41+0000

world

friedrich merz

hamburg

germany

berlin

bundestag

protest rally

public protest

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0b/15/1125126108_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ef98384c9677ee67e1e5277167043c0a.jpg

As the column marched from Dammtor train station toward the Schanzenviertel district, demonstrators repeatedly chanted the slogan "Merz must go!" Some participants also carried placards featuring the pun "Pain, stop!" (Schmerz, hoer auf!), playing on Merz's last name. The protesters oppose the militarization of Germany, the return of mandatory military service, and cuts to social spending. A similar rally by the Gen Z regelt movement in Hamburg on October 31 escalated into clashes with police and unrest. Law enforcement officers reported detaining at least 120 people. Earlier on Friday afternoon, a school strike against the return of mandatory military service in Germany ended in central Hamburg. According to organizers' estimates, around 5,000 people took part in it. The rally concluded without incident. The fifth nationwide school strike against conscription took place on Friday in more than 70 German cities, including Berlin, Munich, Cologne, Leipzig, Hanover, and Stuttgart. Activists were demanding the cancellation of military registration and the redirection of funds from the country's defense budget toward education needs, school repairs, and social support. Previously, mass rallies organized by Gen Z regelt took place on October 31 in more than 30 German cities. According to the organizers, around 120,000 people participated. Young people advocated for increased education funding, a lower cost of living, social justice, and climate protection, as well as against the introduction of mandatory military service. A new military service law has been in effect in Germany since January 1, retaining voluntary enlistment while providing for the resumption of military registration for all 18-year-old young men. The law also allows for the possibility of returning to conscription, which was suspended in 2011, in the event of a shortage of volunteers or a deterioration in the security situation. In such a case, the Bundestag would be able to introduce so-called "needs-based conscription," with proposals to bring the army up to the required strength including through "random selection" by lottery.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/police-use-water-cannons-against-protesters-in-lyon---reports-1125021550.html

hamburg

germany

berlin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

friedrich merz, hamburg, germany, berlin, bundestag, protest rally, public protest